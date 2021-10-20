Voters to decide whether to ban storage units on busy Vermilion road

VERMILION, Ohio — With less than two weeks until Election Day, News 5 is taking a closer look at issues on the ballots, and residents in two local counties are set to vote on the future of storage units in the city of Vermillion.

Issue 17 for Lorain County voters and Issue 5 for Erie County voters living in the city would ban storage units from being built along the heavy trafficked East Liberty Avenue.

Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer said that smart sustainable development with less and less available land is at the heart of the issue.

"People sometimes don't like being told what they can't have and there's that,” Forthofer said. “But it's founded in a good rationale that we don't want to overgrow our prime areas."

The mayor said that regardless of what happens with issues 17 and 5, he plans to have a city-wide re-zoning review to reevaluate the city’s current zoning laws, some of which haven't been adjusted since the early 60s.