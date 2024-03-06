WATCH LIVE: Final debate for Republican U.S. Senate candidates before primary

The top three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat up for election this year — Matt Dolan, Frank LeRose and Bernie Moreno — are debating one last time Wednesday night before the March 19 primary election.

Watch a livestream of the debate below at 7 p.m., hosted by WLWT and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters:

The three candidates are debating at the Gates-Abegglen Theatre on Miami University's Oxford Campus. WLWT Anchor Sheree Paolello will moderate the hour-long, commercial-free event.

Topics will include the economy, immigration and border control, abortion rights and more.

The three Republicans are vying for the nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

News 5's John Kosich spoke to the candidates on their takes on further aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia.