Watch Now

Politics

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Final debate for Republican U.S. Senate candidates before primary

2024-02-29_16-11-17.png
News 5 Cleveland
2024-02-29_16-11-17.png
Posted at 6:42 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 18:48:15-05

The top three Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat up for election this year — Matt Dolan, Frank LeRose and Bernie Moreno — are debating one last time Wednesday night before the March 19 primary election.

Watch a livestream of the debate below at 7 p.m., hosted by WLWT and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters:

The three candidates are debating at the Gates-Abegglen Theatre on Miami University's Oxford Campus. WLWT Anchor Sheree Paolello will moderate the hour-long, commercial-free event.

Topics will include the economy, immigration and border control, abortion rights and more.

The three Republicans are vying for the nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

News 5's John Kosich spoke to the candidates on their takes on further aid to Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through