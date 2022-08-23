Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you a guide with everything you need to know.

This document covers statewide candidates, ballot measures, state legislators, members of Congress, appellate judges and the voting schedule. Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.

If this guide is missing any race or any candidate, please email Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau at morgan.trau@wews.com.

(i) indicates the candidate is the incumbent. N/A indicates no one petitioned or qualified to run.

Statewide candidates

U.S. Senate

Democratic: Tim Ryan

Republican: J.D. Vance

Independent: N/A

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Democratic: Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens

Republican: Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (i)

Independent: Tim Grady (Write-In, no LG)

Attorney General

Democratic: Jeff Crossman

Republican: Dave Yost (i)

Independent: N/A

Secretary of State

Democratic: Chelsea Clark

Republican: Frank LaRose (i)

Independent: Terpsehore Maras

Treasurer

Democratic: Scott Schertzer

Republican: Robert Sprague (i)

Independent: N/A

Auditor

Democratic: Taylor Sappington

Republican: Keith Faber (i)

Independent: N/A

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Judge (Maureen O’Connor’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Jennifer L. Brunner (has been on OSC as a Judge)

Republican: Sharon L. Kennedy (has been on OSC as a Judge)

Independent: N/A

Ohio Supreme Court Judge (Pat Fischer’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Terri Jamison

Republican: Pat Fischer (i)

Independent: N/A

Ohio Supreme Court Judge (Pat DeWine’s seat won in 2016)

Democratic: Marilyn Zayas

Republican: Pat DeWine (i)

Independent: N/A

Statewide ballot measures

Citizenship Voting Requirement Amendment

Prohibits local governments from allowing persons who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections (this is already in place).

Determining Bail Amount Based on Public Safety Amendment

Requires Ohio judges to "use factors such as public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, and a person's criminal record" when setting amounts and conditions of bail.

Local ballot measures

These measures depend on your district.

District maps

First things first, you need to figure out what district you live in. The Sec. of State website has a handy tool called "Find my District."

Once you are there, type in your address. You should get a pop-up stating the numbers for your house, senate, congressional and school district.

Remember or write those down and come back to this guide.

Ohio House

District 1 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Dontavius Jarrells (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 2 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Latyna Humphrey (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Ismail Mohamed

Republican: J. Josiah Lanning

Independent: N/A

District 4 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Mary Lightbody (i)

Republican: Jill Rudler

Independent: N/A

District 5 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Richard Brown (i)

Republican: Ronald Beach IV

Independent: N/A

District 6 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Adam Miller (i)

Republican: Joe Wharton

Independent: N/A

District 7 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Allison Russo (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 8 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Beth Liston (i)

Republican: Zully Truemper

Independent: N/A

District 9 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Munira Abdullahi

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 10 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Russell Harris

Republican: David Dobos

Independent: N/A

District 11 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Anita Somani

Republican: Omar Tarazi

Independent: N/A

District 12 – Franklin (part), Madison, Pickaway

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Brian Stewart (i)

Independent: Matthew Briner (Write-in)

District 13 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Mike Skindell (i)

Republican: Keith Davey

Independent: N/A

District 14 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Sean Brennan

Republican: Jolene Austin

Independent: N/A

District 15 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Richard Dell'Aquila

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 16 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Bride Rose Sweeney (i)

Republican: Michael Lamb

Independent: N/A

District 17 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Troy Greenfield

Republican: Thomas Patton (i)

Independent: N/A

District 18 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Darnell Brewer

Republican: Shalira Taylor

Independent: Shayla Davis *(i)

*Shayla Davis was previously this district's House Representative as a Democrat.

District 19 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Phil Robinson (i)

Republican: Ron Brough

Independent: N/A

District 20 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Terrence Upchurch (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Elliot Forhan

Republican: Kelly Powell

Independent: N/A

District 22 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Juanita Brent (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 23 – Cuyahoga (part), Lake (part)

Democratic: Dan Troy (i)

Republican: George Phillips

Independent: N/A

District 24 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Dani Isaacsohn

Republican: Adam Koehler

Independent: N/A

District 25 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Cecil Thomas

Republican: John Breadon

Independent: N/A

District 26 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Sedrick Denson (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 27 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Rachel Baker

Republican: Jenn Giroux

Independent: N/A

District 28 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Jessica Miranda (i)

Republican: Chris Monzel

Independent: Regina Collins

District 29 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Juan Valle

Republican: Cindy Abrams (i)

Independent: N/A

District 30 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Alissa Mayhaus

Republican: Bill Seitz (i)

Independent: N/A

District 31 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Rita Darrow

Republican: Bill Roemer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 32 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Matt Shaughnessy

Republican: Bob Young (i)

Independent: N/A

District 33 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Tavia Galonski (i)

Republican: Kristopher Anderson

Independent: N/A

District 34 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Casey Weinstein (i)

Republican: Beth Bigham

Independent: N/A

District 35 – Geauga (part), Portage (part), Summit (part)

Democratic: Lori O'Neill

Republican: Steve Demetriou

Independent: N/A

District 36 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Addison Caruso

Republican: Andrea White (i)

Independent: N/A

District 37 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Tom Young (i)

Independent: N/A

District 38 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Willis Blackshear Jr. (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 39 – Montgomery (part)

Democratic: Leronda Jackson

Republican: Phil Plummer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 40 – Butler (part), Montgomery (part), Preble

Democratic: Amy Cox

Republican: Rodney Creech (i)

Independent: N/A

District 41 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Nancy Larson

Republican: Josh Williams

Independent: N/A

District 42 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Erika White

Republican: Derek Merrin (i)

Independent: N/A

District 43 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Michele Grim

Republican: Wendi Hendricks

Independent: N/A

District 44 – Lucas (part), Ottawa (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Elgin Rogers Jr.

Republican: Roy Palmer III

Independent: N/A

District 45 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Chuck Horn

Republican: Jennifer Gross (i)

Independent: N/A

District 46 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Lawrence Mulligan

Republican: Thomas Hall (i)

Independent: N/A

District 47 – Butler (part)

Democratic: Sam Lawrence

Republican: Sara Carruthers (i)

Independent: N/A

District 48 – Stark (part)

Democratic: David Smith

Republican: Scott Oelslager (i)

Independent: N/A

District 49 – Stark (part)

Democratic: Thomas West (i)

Republican: Jim Thomas

Independent: N/A

District 50 – Stark (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Reggie Stoltzfus (i)

Independent: N/A

District 51 – Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Brett Hudson Hillyer (i)

Independent: N/A

District 52 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Regan Phillips

Republican: Gayle L. Manning (i)

Independent: N/A

District 53 – Lorain (part)

Democratic: Joseph A. Miller III (i)

Republican: Marty Gallagher

Independent: N/A

District 54 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain (part)

Democratic: Bryan Burgess

Republican: Dick Stein (i)

Independent: N/A

District 55 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Paul Zorn

Republican: Scott Lipps (i)

Independent: N/A

District 56 – Warren (part)

Democratic: Joy Bennett

Republican: Adam Mathews

Independent: N/A

District 57 – Lake (part)

Democratic: Evan Rosborough

Republican: Jamie Callender (i)

Independent: N/A

District 58 – Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Bruce Neff

Republican: Alessandro Cutrona (i)

Independent: N/A

District 59 – Columbiana (part), Mahoning (part)

Democratic: Lauren McNally

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 60 – Delaware (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kris Jordan (i)

Independent: N/A

District 61 – Delaware (part), Knox (part)

Democratic: Louise Valentine

Republican: Beth Lear

Independent: N/A

District 62 – Clermont (part)

Democratic: Brian Flick

Republican: Jean Schmidt (i)

Independent: N/A

District 63 – Brown (part), Clermont (part)

Democratic: Richard Perry

Republican: Adam Bird (i)

Independent: N/A

District 64 – Trumbull (part)

Democratic: Vince Peterson II

Republican: Nick Santucci

Independent: N/A

District 65 – Ashtabula (part), Trumbull (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mike Loychik (i)

Independent: N/A

District 66 – Medina (part)

Democratic: Mike Oliver

Republican: Sharon Ray (i)

Independent: N/A

District 67 – Ashland (part), Medina (part)

Democratic: Drew Burge

Republican: Melanie Miller

Independent: N/A

District 68 – Licking (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Thaddeus Claggett

Independent: N/A

District 69 – Fairfield (part), Licking (part), Perry (part)

Democratic: Charlotte Owens

Republican: Kevin Miller (i)

Independent: N/A

District 70 – Greene (part)

Democratic: Eric Price

Republican: Brian Lampton (i)

Independent: N/A

District 71 – Clark (part), Clinton, Greene (part)

Democratic: James Duffee

Republican: Bill Dean (i)

Independent: N/A

District 72 – Portage (part)

Democratic: Kathleen Clyde

Republican: Gail Pavliga (i)

Independent: N/A

District 73 – Fairfield (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jeff LaRe (i)

Independent: N/A

District 74 – Clark (part)

Democratic: Daniel Saks

Republican: Bernard Willis

Independent: N/A

District 75 – Wood (part)

Democratic: Jan Materni

Republican: Haraz Ghanbari (i)

Independent: N/A

District 76 – Richland

Democratic: Justin Andrews

Republican: Marilyn John (i)

Independent: N/A

District 77 – Wayne

Democratic: Mark Gooch

Republican: Scott Wiggam (i)

Independent: N/A

District 78 – Allen, Auglaize (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Susan Manchester (i)

Independent: N/A

District 79 – Carroll, Columbiana (part)

Democratic: Taylor Eastham

Republican: Monica Robb Blasdel

Independent: N/A

District 80 – Darke (part), Miami

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jena Powell (i)

Independent: N/A

District 81 – Defiance (part), Fulton, Henry, Williams

Democratic: N/A

Republican: James Hoops (i)

Independent: N/A

District 82 – Defiance (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert

Democratic: Magdalene Markward

Republican: Roy Klopfenstein

Independent: N/A

District 83 – Hancock, Hardin, Logan (part)

Democratic: Claire Osborne

Republican: Jon Cross (i)

Independent: N/A

District 84 – Auglaize (part), Darke (part), Mercer

Democratic: Sophia Rodriguez

Republican: Angela King

Independent: N/A

District 85 – Champaign, Logan (part), Shelby

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Tim Barhorst

Independent: N/A

District 86 – Marion (part), Union

Democratic: Barbara Luke

Republican: Tracy Richardson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 87 – Crawford, Marion (part), Morrow, Wyandot

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Riordan McClain (i)

Independent: N/A

District 88 – Sandusky, Seneca

Democratic: Dianne Selvey

Republican: Gary Click (i)

Independent: N/A

District 89 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Ottawa (part)

Democratic: Jim Obergefell

Republican: D.J. Swearingen (i)

Independent: N/A

District 90 – Adams, Brown (part), Scioto

Democratic: Andrew Dodson

Republican: Brian Baldridge (i)

Independent: N/A

District 91 – Fayette, Highland, Pike, Ross (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Bob Peterson

Independent: N/A

District 92 – Hocking, Perry (part), Ross (part), Vinton

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mark Johnson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 93 – Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Jason Stephens (i)

Independent: N/A

District 94 – Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Washington (part)

Democratic: Rhyan Goodman

Republican: Jay Edwards (i)

Independent: N/A

District 95 – Belmont (part), Guernsey (part), Harrison, Noble, Washington (part)

Democratic: William Ryan

Republican: Don Jones (i)

Independent: N/A

District 96 – Belmont (part), Jefferson, Monroe

Democratic: Charlie DiPalma

Republican: Ron Ferguson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 97 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Adam Holmes (i)

Independent: N/A

District 98 – Coshocton, Holmes, Knox (part)

Democratic: Annie Homstad (Write-in)

Republican: Darrell Kick (i)

Independent: N/A

District 99 – Ashtabula (part), Geauga (part)

Democratic: Kathy Zappitello

Republican: Sarah Fowler (i)

Independent: N/A

Ohio Senate (only odd districts are up this year)

District 1 – Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan (part), Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robert McColley (i)

Independent: N/A

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Tina Maharath (i)

Republican: Michele Reynolds

Independent: N/A

District 5 – Butler (part), Darke (part), Miami, Montgomery (part), Preble

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Stephen Huffman (i)

Independent: N/A

District 7 – Hamilton (part), Warren

Democratic: David Dallas

Republican: Steve Wilson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 9 – Hamilton (part)

Democratic: Steve Wilson (i)

Republican: Orlando Sonza

Independent: N/A

District 11 – Lucas (part)

Democratic: Paula Hicks-Hudson

Republican: Tony Dia

Independent: N/A

District 13 – Erie (part), Huron (part), Lorain

Democratic: Anthony Eliopoulos

Republican: Nathan Manning (i)

Independent: N/A

District 15 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Hearcel Craig (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

District 17 – Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Perry (part), Pike, Ross, Vinton

Democratic: Garry Boone

Republican: Shane Wilkin

Independent: N/A

District 19 – Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes, Knox

Democratic: Heather Swiger

Republican: Andrew Brenner (i)

Independent: N/A

District 21 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Kent Smith

Republican: Mikhail Alterman

Independent: N/A

District 23 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Nickie Antonio (i)

Republican: Landry Simmons Jr.

Independent: N/A

District 25 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: William DeMora

Republican: Chandler Wysocki

Independent: N/A

District 27 – Summit (part)

Democratic: Patricia Goetz

Republican: Kristina Daley Roegner (i)

Independent: N/A

District 29 – Stark (part)

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kirk Schuring (i)

Independent: N/A

District 31 – Guernsey (part), Muskingum, Stark (part), Tuscarawas, Wayne

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Al Landis

Independent: N/A

District 33 – Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning

Democratic: Robert Hagan

Republican: Michael Rulli (i)

Independent: N/A

U.S. Congress

District 1 – Hamilton (part), Warren

Democratic: Greg Landsman

Republican: Steve Chabot (i)

Independent: N/A

District 2 – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette (part), Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton

Democratic: Samantha Meadows

Republican: Brad Wenstrup (i)

Independent: N/A

District 3 – Franklin (part)

Democratic: Joyce Beatty (i)

Republican: Lee Stahley

Independent: N/A

District 4 – Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Champaign, Delaware (part), Hardin, Logan, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Shelby (part), Union, Wyandot (part)

Democratic: Tamie Wilson

Republican: Jim Jordan (i)

Independent: N/A

District 5 – Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert, Wyandot (part), Wood (part)

Democratic: Craig Swartz

Republican: Bob Latta (i)

Independent: N/A

District 6 – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, Noble, Stark (part), Tuscarawas (part), Washington

Democratic: Lou Lyras

Republican: Bill Johnson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 7 – Cuyahoga (part), Holmes (part), Medina, Wayne

Democratic: Matthew Diemer

Republican: Max Miller

Independent: N/A

District 8 – Butler, Darke, Hamilton (part), Miami (part), Preble

Democratic: Vanessa Enoch

Republican: Warren Davidson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 9 – Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, Wood (part)

Democratic: Marcy Kaptur (i)

Republican: J.R. Majewski

Independent: Youseff Baddar

District 10 – Clark (part), Greene, Montgomery

Democratic: David Esrati

Republican: Michael Turner (i)

Independent: N/A

District 11 – Cuyahoga (part)

Democratic: Shontel Brown (i)

Republican: Eric Brewer

Independent: N/A

District 12 – Athens, Coshocton, Delaware (part), Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes (part), Knox, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum, Perry, Tuscarawas (part)

Democratic: Amy Rippel-Elton

Republican: Troy Balderson (i)

Independent: N/A

District 13 – Portage (part), Stark (part), Summit

Democratic: Emilia Sykes

Republican: Madison Gesiotto Gilbert

Independent: N/A

District 14 – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage (part), Trumbull

Democratic: Matt Kilboy

Republican: David Joyce (i)

Independent: N/A

District 15 – Clark (part), Fayette (part), Franklin (part), Madison, Miami (part), Shelby (part)

Democratic: Gary Josephson

Republican: Mike Carey (i)

Independent: Elizabeth McKenzie

State Board of Education (five of 11 seats up this year)

NOTE: The filing deadline just closed, so it is possible some of these names will change in the coming days, according to the Sec. of State's team.

All of these roles are supposed to be nonpartisan, however, each candidate leans a certain way. Their leanings are determined by their outlined policies and goals.

The following candidates are included in the updated election guide on the nonpartisan organization Honesty for Ohio Education's website.

District 2

Kristen Hill (i) – Conservative-leaning

Teresa Fedor – Progressive-leaning

Sarah McGervey – Conservative-leaning

District 3

Charlotte McGuire (i) – Conservative-leaning

District 4

Jenny Kilgore (i) – Conservative-leaning

Katie Hofmann – Progressive-leaning

District 9

John Hagan (i) – Conservative-leaning

Robert Fulton – Unknown

District 10

Tim Miller (i) – Conservative-leaning

Tom Jackson – Progressive-leaning

Cierra Lynch Shehorn – Conservative-leaning

Intermediate appellate courts (28 appellate court seats up).

First District Court of Appeals – Hamilton (one seat open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Jennifer Kinsley

Republican: Robert C. Winkler (i)

Independent: N/A

Second District Court of Appeals – Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, and Montgomery (three seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Mary Katherine Huffman

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Ronald Lewis (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 3

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Michael L. Tucker (i)

Independent: N/A

Third District Court of Appeals – Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, and Wyandot (two seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Juergen Waldick

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: William R. Zimmerman (i)

Independent: N/A

Fourth District Court of Appeals – Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington (one seat open)

Judge 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Kristy Wilkin (i)

Independent: N/A

Fifth District Court of Appeals – Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Richland, Stark, and Tuscarawas (two seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Earle E. Wise (i)

Republican: Andrew King

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: David Ball

Republican: Craig Baldwin (i)

Independent: N/A

Sixth District Court of Appeals – Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood (two seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Tom Puffenberger

Republican: Charles Sulek

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Christine Mayle (i)

Independent: N/A

Seventh District Court of Appeals – Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Mahoning, Monroe, and Noble (one seat open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Gene Donofrio (i)

Republican: Mark Hanni (Write-in)

Independent: N/A

Eighth District Court of Appeals – Cuyahoga (five seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Mary Kilbane (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: Lisa Forbes (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Judge 3

Democratic: Kathleen Ann Keough (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Judge 4

Democratic: Eileen A. Gallagher (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Judge 5

Democratic: Michael John Ryan

Republican: Cornelius O'Sullivan (i)

Independent: N/A

Ninth District Court of Appeals – Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Wayne (three seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Amber Crowe

Republican: Lynne S. Callahan (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: Erica Voorhees

Republican: Donna Carr (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 3

Democratic: Thomas A. Teodosio (i)

Republican: Jill Flagg Lanzinger

Independent: N/A

Tenth District Court of Appeals – Franklin (four seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: Kristin Boggs

Republican: Laura Nesbitt

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: Julia L. Dorrian (i)

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Judge 3

Democratic: Carly Edelstein

Republican: Keith McGrath (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 4

Democratic: David Leland

Republican: N/A

Independent: N/A

Eleventh District Court of Appeals – Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull (two seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: John Eklund (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: Thomas R. Wright (i)

Republican: Eugene A. Lucci

Independent: N/A

Twelfth District Court of Appeals – Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Preble, and Warren (two seats open)

Judge 1

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Michael E. Powell (i)

Independent: N/A

Judge 2

Democratic: N/A

Republican: Robin N. Piper (i)

Independent: N/A

Municipal elections

Cuyahoga

County executive, county council, and court of common pleas judges

Fairfield

County auditor and county commissioner

Franklin

County auditor, county commission, and court of common pleas judges

Hamilton

County auditor, county commission, and court of common pleas judges

Lucas

County auditor, county recorder, county commission, and court of common pleas judges

Voting

Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 p.m.

Election Schedule

Click here for a complete calendar of deadlines for the upcoming election.

Sept. 23 – Military and overseas absentee voting begins

Oct. 11 – Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 12 – Early in-person voting begins, includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day

Oct. 12 – Absentee voting by mail begins

Nov. 5 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot (noon)

Nov. 7 – Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date

Nov. 8 – Election Day

Nov. 8 – Absentee ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 – Last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 7.

Click here for a complete calendar of deadlines for the upcoming election.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location.

Voter ID

All voters will need to bring an acceptable identification to the poll in order to verify their identity. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

If this document is missing anything or any candidate, please email Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau at morgan.trau@wews.com.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.