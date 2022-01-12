Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-supermajority Statehouse maps

items.[0].image.alt
OCJ.
The GOP congressional map passed through the state Senate on Tuesday afternoon.
StatehouseGOPCongressMap-.jpeg
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:39:01-05

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected newly drawn district maps that would have retained Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.

A divided court ruled Wednesday that the Ohio Redistricting Commission must take another crack at complying with provisions of a 2015 constitutional amendment.

That amendment mandated attempts at avoiding partisan favoritism and at proportionally distributing districts to reflect Ohio’s voter mix, which is around 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

The ruling was a victory for voting rights and Democratic groups in three lawsuits challenging the lines as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement on the court's decision:

“Throughout this process, I expected that Ohio’s legislative maps would be litigated and that the Ohio Supreme Court would make a decision on their constitutionality. I will work with my fellow Redistricting Commission members on revised maps that are consistent with the Court’s order.”

Additional reporting from News 5 has been added to this Associated Press article.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?