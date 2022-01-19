Watch

Rep. Emilia Sykes joins competitive US House race in Ohio

Posted at 9:09 PM, Jan 18, 2022
COLUMBUS — Ex-Ohio House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes says she’s running for Congress.

The 35-year-old Akron Democrat’s announcement Tuesday sets up a likely faceoff in Ohio’s potentially newly competitive 13th Congressional District against former President Donald Trump-backed Republican Max Miller.

The district includes liberal Akron, where she's well-known.

It leans slightly Democratic on a map the Ohio Supreme Court ordered redrawn Friday.

Miller was a campaign and White House aide to Trump.

The 32-year-old launched his campaign against incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in February 2021 after Gonzalez supported Trump’s impeachment.

The congressman has since retired, citing “toxic dynamics” inside the GOP.

