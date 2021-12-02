Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Trump tested COVID-positive pre-debate, ex-aide says in book

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Julio Cortez/AP
President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reports: Commission on Presidential Debates cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 21:03:56-05

A book by Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff says Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden.

Mark Meadows writes that the then-president received a negative test shortly after the positive test and resumed his usual activities, including attending the debate.

The claim comes in Meadows' book, “The Chief's Chief.”

The Guardian obtained it before its official release next week.

Trump denies Meadows' claim.

A Meadows spokesperson says the book “is clearly referring to a ‘false positive’ rapid test the president received" and says Trump “did not have COVID before or during the debate.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?