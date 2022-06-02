Watch

Election 2022

Actions

State Senator Sandra Williams resigns

Sandra Williams
WEWS
State Senator Sandra Williams
Sandra Williams
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 22:08:11-04

CLEVELAND — State Senator Sandra Williams, a Democrat from Cleveland, announced on Twitter that she is resigning.

She has been a state senator for the 21st district for the last eight years.

Her term was set to end this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.