State Senator Sandra Williams resigns

CLEVELAND — State Senator Sandra Williams, a Democrat from Cleveland, announced on Twitter that she is resigning.

She has been a state senator for the 21st district for the last eight years.

Today, I officially resigned from my office as State Senator. It has been a true privilege serving the great citizens of Ohio's 21st Senate District for the last eight years. THANK YOU and all the best. Please continue to call 614-466-4857 for all constituent services. — Senator Sandra Williams (@SenSWilliams) June 1, 2022

Her term was set to end this year.