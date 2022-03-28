11:30 AM: U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — The Ohio Debate Commission is hosting a debate between the Democratic primary candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Watch the debate live in the player below at 11:30 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Confirmed candidates at the debate are Morgan Harper, Traci "TJ" Johnson and Congressman Tim Ryan. The debate, the first of three this week, is being held at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. The seven Republican primary candidates for the Senate seat will debate at 7 p.m. Monday, and two Democratic gubernatorial candidates will debate on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Incumbent governor Mike DeWine has declined to debate.

News 5's John Kosich and Homa Bash hosted live discussion at 11:15 a.m. on Facebook to discuss the Democratic primary candidate debate and other upcoming debates ahead of the primary election. Watch that discussion below: