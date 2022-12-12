2 abortion rights groups launch simultaneous efforts to codify abortion rights with ballot measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two different coalitions launched two separate initiatives to restore and ensure abortion access in Ohio through ballot initiatives to amend the state constitution.

On Monday, Ohioans for Reproduction Freedom, a coalition of abortion and reproductive rights groups, announced the formation of a ballot exploration committee that will work towards adding a measure on a future state ballot to amend the Ohio Constitution to explicitly enshrine the right to receive abortion care. While timelines have not been established, the organizations in the coalition are prepared to launch the effort as early as November 2023, according to a news release from the ACLU of Ohio.

The groups recognize the challenges ahead of them, namely House Joint Resolution 6, which would require a 60% supermajority in order for constitutional petitions to succeed – both citizen-led initiatives and those introduced in the Statehouse.

Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution

The coalition leading the effort to add ballot issue for abortion rights in the state constitution consists of ACLU of Ohio, Abortion Fund Ohio, New Voices for Reproductive Justice, Ohio Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Preterm-Cleveland, Pro-Choice Ohio, and URGE.

At almost the same time, #ProtectChoiceOhio launched a similar effort, pledging a citizen-driven ballot initiative for 2023 to amend the state constitution.

This coalition was launched by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, a “patient-focused advocacy group of more than 1,400 Ohio doctors who organized spontaneously after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.”

Their goal is to draft an amendment that will ensure access to safe, legal, equitable and comprehensive reproductive medical care, including abortion, with the hope of placing the issue on the ballot in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as opposing individuals and groups weigh in on these groups’ efforts.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.