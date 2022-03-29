7PM: 2 Democratic candidates in Ohio Gubernatorial Primary Election face off in debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At 7 p.m. tonight, the Ohio Debate Commission is hosting its third and final debate this week between John Cranley and Nan Whaley, two Democratic candidates running for governor of Ohio in the upcoming primary election.

Watch the debate live in the player below at 7 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

Before the debate, News 5 political correspondent John Kosich will be live on the News 5 Facebook page, discussing the issues the candidates are expected to debate about and answering any questions you have about the debate and upcoming elections.

Watch that discussion live below:

Whaley served two terms as mayor of Dayton from 2014 to 2022, and Cranley was mayor of Cincinnati from 2013 to 2022.

There will be no primary debate on the Republican side, as the incumbent governor, Republican Mike DeWine, declined to participate, and one of the two other candidates, former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, decided to follow suit.

RELATED: GOP governor debate in Ohio off after DeWine, rival drop out

