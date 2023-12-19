Catholic Diocese of Cleveland won't change teachings after pope approves blessing same-sex couples

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite the Pope issuing a directive Monday allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland says it won't impact their teachings.

Growing up Catholic, Thomas Grote struggled with his faith — and accepting his sexuality.

"It was very dark for me," Grote said. "I don't think that's what God wanted for me – to think about taking my own life."

He left the church and found his husband, adopted two children, and now lives as a successful business owner in Columbus. He still deals with homophobia from the Catholic community, he said, even in the progressive city.

But he is elated to see some change within the church of which he used to be a part.

Pope Francis issued a directive allowing priests to bless same-sex couples. This is just the latest in his effort to push for more inclusion in the church.

"I'm shocked in a good way; I'm amazed and I'm impressed," he said. "I think it's gonna help a lot of people."

The blessings priests can give, however, have limitations.

"It's a big deal, but I think it's perhaps not as big a deal as perhaps members of the LGBTQ+ community would like it to be," explained David Brakke, Professor of the History of Christianity at The Ohio State University.

The blessings can't be connected to any specific celebrations — such as weddings. An example of where a blessing could be appropriate is if a priest visits a couple's home for dinner; the religious leader could bless them in the moment.

"It should just kind of take place in a pastorally appropriate situation, but it should not give any sense that the church is recognizing a kind of union that in any way approximates marriage," Brakke added.

In the document released Monday, the Pope wrote that "an exhaustive moral analysis should not be placed as a precondition for conferring" a blessing.

"For, those seeking a blessing should not be required to have prior moral perfection," the doc states.

News 5 asked Brakke if this means that the church is still saying same-sex couples are "sinning." The expert responded yes.

"I also want folks to understand just how much damage it does to folks when they judge and they think that they know what God wants and they put that upon others," Grote said. "For some, it's life and death."

"Some people don't make it through that condemnation, and there's nothing I hate more than 'love the sinner but hate the sin.' It is just such a nasty thing to say to somebody you love. Why don't you worry about your own sins, and I'll worry about mine."

Catholics News 5 spoke to have been split about the Pope's comments. Of the multitude of people, none would speak on camera Tuesday. But, Case Western Reserve University religious studies professor Deepak Sarma explained why.

"The opposition to same-sex relationships — people will find a defense of justification by looking at the sacred text," they said. "It's gonna cause internal divisions."

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is responding. In the fall, they issued new policies, stating their schools would show no support for the LGBTQ+ community, including no same-sex couples at dances.

In a statement to us, they wrote, in part: "As the document states explicitly, this in no way changes Church teaching, including that marriage is reserved to one man and one woman."

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops had a similar sentiment, arguing that nothing will change in their beliefs, but this will encourage "an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God’s healing love and mercy in our lives.”

In more forceful statements, News 5 viewers reacted to the news under a post by Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The pope is no longer representative of the Catholic faith," one user wrote. "The Catholic faith does not support same-sex marriage and it never will. Biblical doctrine does not support it."

Still, Grote thinks that the pope opening the door to this discussion could help a little kid, like he was, feel more accepted.

"Let's hope that over time, another step gets taken and at some point we'll look back at all this and say, 'what was the big deal?'" Grote added.

Full statement by the Diocese of Cleveland:

"The Holy Father, Pope Francis, approved a recent documentissued by the Vatican that has made it clear that anyone who has the intention of seeking God’s help in living holy lives may request a blessing from the Church. Such people, including those who are in marriages not recognized by the Church and those in same-sex relationships, can be spontaneously blessed by the Church’s ministers when they ask for God’s strength and help in responding to His will. When people ask for a blessing from the Church, the Holy Father rightfully calls us to see it as a sign that they wish to do God’s will and that they, like all of us, need God's help to do it. As the document states explicitly, this in no way changes Church teaching, including that marriage is reserved to one man and one woman."

