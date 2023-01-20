Difficult to escape Larry Householder’s influence at Ohio Statehouse, even ahead of corruption trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the state gets ready for the most significant corruption trial in Ohio history, the Statehouse continuously deals with the lasting impact former House Speaker Larry Householder has on the government.

A group of Republican lawmakers in Ohio is pushing ethics reform, just before one of their own heads to court.

"We're hopeful that the criminals in the Republican Party who orchestrated this multimillion-dollar bribery scheme will finally be held accountable," Liz Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Walters has been waiting for the trial against Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges for two years. She argues nothing has been done to combat corruption after the accused were arrested. Some Republicans, including state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township) agree.

"Many in the media have pointed out glaring omissions and arrows in our ethics laws, and we want to do our best to solve it," Merrin said. "When things are ambiguous and not clear, it gives politicians the ability to not get pinned down and to evade."

The Toledo-area lawmaker, who is currently leading a "third party" in the House after losing the vote for speaker, proposed an ethics bill.

The bill has some similar provisions to the Anti-Corruption Act, introduced by House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) and state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) just days after Householder was arrested. It focused on transparency by requiring dark money groups to identify their contributors and disclose their spending.

Other provisions from Merrin's reform would require lobbyists to share who their money comes from and the amount. Another would prevent elected officials from getting paid for sitting on corporate boards, like Lt. Gov Jon Husted is currently doing, even after facing backlash from people outside and inside his party.

It is also attempting to prevent another House Bill 6 scandal.

"The people that are appointed to the PUCO and the financial disclosures that are missing, people that have had relationships with utility companies, that have received compensation, All that needs to be public before an appointment like that is made," the legislator continued.

This bill comes after Merrin and other GOP House members wrote a letter to Speaker Jason Stephens about his new pick for the caucus policy director.

Stephens chose Megan Fitzmartin, who worked closely with Householder and Jeff Longstreth. Longsreth pleaded guilty in the case and is soon to testify against Householder, who is maintaining his innocence.

In the letter, the team writes, “The hire is extraordinarily ill-advised and demonstrates questionable judgment.”

It should be noted that Merrin voted against expelling Householder from the House after he was arrested, as did Stephens.

In a response, Stephens argued back that no one should be punished based on who they have previously served.

“Your letter, and similar actions, are ultimately to the detriment of our entire caucus and the Ohio House of Representatives,” the response stated.

Stephens added that singling out the staffer was “haphazard” and “self-serving.”

"I think the bigger question is what Republicans want to spend their time doing and whether they're actually going to focus on doing the business of the people or kind of fighting out their own political agendas in a very public, embarrassing way and harmful way, for that matter," Walters said.

Regardless of the motive behind the bill, the Democrat is happy.

"I am hopeful that this means that ethics in the statehouse will change," she said. "We'll see if this continues after the trial is over."

News 5 Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau will be in Cincinnati covering the trial. Jury selection begins Friday and the trial officially begins Monday. Her previous coverage on the scandal is linked throughout the article.

Defendants face off

In documents filed Wednesday, Jeff Longstreth and Juan Cespedes have agreed to testify at the upcoming jury trial, according to prosecutors. House operative Longstreth and lobbyist Cespedes both pleaded guilty in the case. Neil Clark, a longtime lobbyist, died by suicide after being charged.

Their plea deal includes prosecutors only recommending a custodial sentence measured in months, not years, according to a response filed Thursday by the Householder team.

On Monday, Borges joined Householder in asking for the court to exclude the two coconspirator plea agreements.

"The defense might be saying 'We don't want the fact that they were plea agreements or negotiations with some of the other defendants to come into evidence because that might imply that there actually was this big conspiracy that the government saying we're part of that,'" Case Western Reserve University law professor Jonathan Entin said.

Householder argued that the pleas and cooperation agreements are "not relevant and are unfairly prejudicial."

Morgan Trau/WEWS Larry Householder (top left) and Matt Borges (top right) will be going on trial Jan. 23rd. Jeff Longstreth (lower left) and Juan Cespedes (lower middle) have already pleaded guilty and will testify against Householder and Borges.

Lawmakers and the Householder Scandal

Check out the chart below to see how the current House lawmakers who are still in office voted on both House Bill 6 and expelling Larry Householder:

*N/A means the lawmaker was not in office yet

District Representative Party HB 6 Expel Householder 1 Dontavius Jarrells Democratic N/A Yes 2 Latyna Humphrey Democratic N/A N/A 3 Ismail Mohamed Democratic N/A N/A 4 Mary Lightbody Democratic No Yes 5 Richard Brown Democratic No Yes 6 Adam Miller Democratic Absent/Abstained Yes 7 Allison Russo Democratic Absent/Abstained Yes 8 Beth Liston Democratic No Yes 9 Munira Abdullahi Democratic N/A N/A 10 David Dobos Republican N/A N/A 11 Anita Somani Democratic N/A N/A 12 Brian Stewart Republican N/A Yes 13 Michael Skindell Democratic No Yes 14 Sean Brennan Democratic N/A N/A 15 Richard Dell'Aquila Democratic N/A N/A 16 Bride Rose Sweeney Democratic No Yes 17 Tom Patton Republican Yes Yes 18 Darnell Brewer Democratic N/A N/A 19 Phil Robinson Democratic No Yes 20 Terrence Upchurch Democratic Yes Yes 21 Elliot Forhan Democratic N/A N/A 22 Juanita Brent Democratic No Yes 23 Daniel Troy Democratic N/A Yes 24 Dani Isaacsohn Democratic N/A N/A 25 Cecil Thomas Democratic No N/A 26 Sedrick Denson Democratic Absent/Abstained Absent/Abstained 27 Rachel Baker Democratic N/A N/A 28 Jessica Miranda Democratic Absent/Abstained Yes 29 Cindy Abrams Republican N/A Yes 30 Bill Seitz Republican Yes No 31 Bill Roemer Republican Yes Yes 32 Bob Young Republican N/A No 33 Tavia Galonski Democratic Yes Yes 34 Casey Weinstein Democratic No Yes 35 Steve Demetriou Republican N/A N/A 36 Andrea White Republican N/A Yes 37 Tom Young Republican N/A Yes 38 Willis Blackshear, Jr. Democratic N/A Yes 39 Phil Plummer Republican Yes Yes 40 Rodney Creech Republican N/A Yes 41 Josh Williams Republican N/A N/A 42 Derek Merrin Republican Yes No 43 Michele Grim Democratic N/A N/A 44 Elgin Rogers, Jr. Democratic N/A N/A 45 Jennifer Gross Republican N/A No 46 Thomas Hall Republican N/A Yes 47 Sara Carruthers Republican Yes No 48 Scott Oelslager Republican Yes Yes 49 Jim Thomas Republican N/A N/A 50 Reggie Stoltzfus Republican No Yes 51 Brett Hillyer Republican Yes No 52 Gayle Manning Republican No Yes 53 Joe Miller Democratic Absent/Abstained No 54 Dick Stein Republican Yes No 55 Scott Lipps Republican Yes Yes 56 Adam Matthews Republican N/A N/A 57 Jamie Callender Republican Yes No 58 Al Cutrona Republican N/A No 59 Lauren McNally Democratic N/A N/A 60 Kris Jordan Republican Yes Absent/Abstained 61 Beth Lear Republican N/A N/A 62 Jean Schmidt Republican N/A Yes 63 Adam Bird Republican N/A Yes 64 Nick Santucci Republican N/A N/A 65 Mike Loychik Republican N/A Yes 66 Sharon Ray Republican N/A Yes 67 Melanie Miller Republican N/A N/A 68 Thaddeus Claggett Republican N/A N/A 69 Kevin Miller Republican N/A N/A 70 Brian Lampton Republican N/A Yes 71 Bill Dean Republican Absent/Abstained Yes 72 Gail Pavliga Republican N/A Yes 73 Jeff LaRe Republican Yes Yes 74 Bernard Willis Republican N/A N/A 75 Haraz Ghanbari Republican Yes Yes 76 Marilyn John Republican N/A Yes 77 Scott Wiggam Republican Yes No 78 Susan Manchester Republican No Yes 79 Monica Robb Blasdel Republican N/A N/A 80 Jena Powell Republican No No 81 James Hoops Republican Yes Yes 82 Roy Klopfenstein Republican N/A N/A 83 Jon Cross Republican Yes Yes 84 Angela King Republican N/A N/A 85 Tim Barhorst Republican N/A N/A 86 Tracy Richardson Republican Yes Yes 87 Riordan McClain Republican No Yes 88 Gary Click Republican N/A Yes 89 D.J. Swearingen, Jr. Republican N/A Yes 90 Brian Baldridge Republican Yes Yes 91 Bob Peterson Republican N/A N/A 92 Mark Johnson Republican N/A Yes 93 Jason Stephens Republican Yes No 94 Jay Edwards Republican Yes No 95 Don Jones Republican Yes No 96 Ron Ferguson Republican N/A Yes 97 Adam Holmes Republican Yes Yes 98 Darrell Kick Republican Yes Yes 99 Sarah Fowler Arthur Republican N/A No

