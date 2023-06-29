Former Ohio House Speaker Householder to be sentenced at 1 p.m. for state’s largest bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder has arrived at a federal courthouse in Cincinnati for his sentencing at 1 p.m. He is facing up to 20 years for the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history.

As he walked into the court building, News 5 reporter Morgan Trau asked Householder how he was feeling today ahead of the sentencing.

"I don't feel — I don't feel anything," he responded.

When asked what he was hoping for today, he replied, "I don't have a hope today."

The FBI has requested that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder face 16-20 years in prison for "causing immeasurable damage to the institution of democracy," according to a newly-released court filing.

A jury found that Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated in the largest public corruption case in state history, a racketeering scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

Householder passed a nearly $61 million scheme for a billion-dollar bailout, House Bill 6, at the expense of taxpayers.

"Householder was the mastermind and leader of a criminal enterprise responsible for one of the largest public corruption conspiracies in Ohio history," the FBI said in the filing.

Larry Householder believes he only deserves 12-18 months in prison, according to court filings.

"Mr. Householder is a broken man," defense attorneys said. "He has been humiliated and disgraced."

The attorneys for Householder acknowledge their request may be a "tall order," however they say that "no defendant should be made a martyr to public passion."

The good Householder has done for the community outweighs the bad, according to the filing.

