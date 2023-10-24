Former state Rep. Bob Young on trial for domestic violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former state Rep. Bob Young was in court Tuesday facing the domestic violence charges that led to his resignation from the statehouse.

Young, a former Republican representing the Green area in the Ohio House, has been arrested three times in recent months. His charges include domestic violence, assault, violating a protection order and menacing by stalking. The first two stemmed from an incident in July, the third at the end of August and the fourth in September.

Our media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal reported that Young's wife testified that he hit her in the side of the face at their home this summer. When Young was asked if he intentionally slapped her, he said, "Absolutely not."

The trial was in Barberton Municipal Court.

A ruling is expected at noon on Thursday.

Over the summer

Young was arrested by the Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) in early July for allegedly assaulting both his wife Tina and brother Michael. According to a witness statement, he also assaulted his wife's friend.

Local state lawmaker not resigning after he allegedly struck 2 family members

He was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors — one for domestic violence against his wife and the other for assault against his brother.

One of his wife's friends allegedly caught Young having an affair with a colleague and confronted both him and the supposed mistress, the friend's witness statement said. This friend was also concerned because Young abused Tina "a lot," she wrote.

What deputies saw when they arrived at scene of alleged assault by Ohio lawmaker

RELATED: What deputies saw when they arrived at scene of alleged assault by Ohio lawmaker

Back in 2020, police reports show deputies were called on Young for a physical domestic disturbance. No charges were filed then.

Rep. Bob Young had police called for 'physical domestic disturbance' years prior

RELATED: State rep. charged with domestic violence had police called for 'physical domestic disturbance' years prior

Both Tina and Michael have restraining orders against Young — which means no contact. Young, however, left three voicemails for his wife in August, according to the sheriff's office. He also blocked her mail.

The Republican was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of "recklessly" violating the protection order, according to the Barberton Municipal Court.

In September, Young was again arrested for menacing by stalking, according to court records.

Following Young's second arrest, he resigned after more than 30 Republican colleagues asked him to step down.

Rep. Young announces resignation after 2 arrests, multiple calls to step down

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.