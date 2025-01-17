Here's who is throwing their hat in Ohio's next race for governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who was formerly the frontrunner to become governor in 2026, is heading to the U.S. Senate. Here's who is throwing their hat in the race to become the future leader of the Buckeye State.

Attorney General Dave Yost, who has basically all but formally announced his run for governor, congratulated the LG on his appointment to the Senate.

"Congratulations to Senator @JonHusted!" Yost posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wish him every success in his service to our nation."

This was likely well-received news for his campaign, as — at this point — Husted was one of the biggest obstacles.

"Over the past few months, we’ve seen a groundswell of support for Attorney General Yost’s candidacy for governor," Yost's campaign spokesperson Amy Natoce said. "He’s devoted his career in public service to improving the lives of Ohio families and protecting their interests. He will formally announce his bid for governor in late February and looks forward to sharing his vision for Ohio’s future."

Yost is also a longtime politician, starting behind the scenes and then working as Delaware County auditor and then prosecutor. Before becoming AG, he was the state auditor.

In a new post, Yost reshared his campaign video standing in front of the governor's office at the Statehouse.

But a new development came Friday afternoon. Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, who was one of the top contenders for the Senate seat, has just filed paperwork to show his intent to run for governor.

"Ohio is built for more. It’s time to let hardworking Ohioans keep what they earn, end government waste, and create real opportunity through good jobs. I’ll keep fighting to reform a broken system, protect our freedoms, and make Ohio the Midwest’s economic powerhouse," Sprague wrote on X. "The people of this state deserve bold, proven leadership, and I look forward to sharing my vision for Ohio in the weeks ahead."

Sprague has been working in politics for years. He previously was a member of the state House, representing parts of Northwest Ohio. Prior to that, he served as the Findlay auditor and treasurer.

"It's been nearly 20 years since Ohio could count on two conservative Republicans in the Senate," Sprague wrote on X. "Congrats @JonHusted for your appointment - we know you'll do us proud."

Enrepreuener and chair of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Vivek Ramaswamy has shown interest in running for governor, as well. He has not filed any forms, as of yet.

I spoke to Ramaswamy right before his appointment to Trump’s administration was announced.

He dodged attempts to nail down whether he wanted to run for governor. He brought up his background as an entrepreneur who started a pharmaceutical company and investment firm.

"I want to reflect on the biggest and best possible way that we can use that skill set as an outsider to hopefully transform this country," he said. "I obviously care immensely about the state. The future of Ohio is important to me as well."

Former Director of the Ohio Department of Health Amy Acton has thrown her name into the pool to be the Democratic nominee.

"I’m running for Governor because I’ve spent my life helping people—not playing politics. Ohio deserves leaders who listen, solve problems, and put people first," Acton wrote on X.

Here are the others who have a designation of treasurer form indicating they want to run for governor:



Former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci

Republican Jeremiah Workman, former running mate of Joe Blystone

Republican Mary Taylor, former LG of Ohio

Democrat Ed FitzGerald, former Cuyahoga County executive

Heather Hill, a Republican

Marshall James Usher, an independent

Raymond Howard Metzger, a Republican

