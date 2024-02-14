Judge weighs in on Ohio House GOP infighting, denies restraining order on campaign funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County judge denied a request from House Republicans to freeze campaign funds controlled by rival House Republicans.

On Wednesday, Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott denied the motion to issue a temporary restraining order against the use of Ohio House Republican Alliance campaign funds, weighing in on the fight between Ohio House leadership and a scorned faction of fellow Republicans.

Republican State Reps. Ron Ferguson (Wintersville), Derek Merrin (Monclova), Phil Plummer (Dayton) and the Ohio House Republican Alliance (OHRA) filed the lawsuit against Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), state Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-Violet Twp.), treasurer of OHRA J. Matthew Yuskewich and Winterset CPA Group, Inc.

“We’ve always been focused on protecting incumbents and defending conservative values. This decision simply allows us to continue business as usual,” LaRe said in response to the judge's decision.

This controversy is about who is in control of the money inside the House GOP campaign fund.

Stephens believes he is in control of it, however, Plummer and Merrin believe they are in control since they are the chair and vice-chair of OHRA.

The plaintiffs allege that "Speaker Stephens has interfered with the administration of the OHRA fund and is missing funds to bolster his own position as Speaker."

In short, the anti-Stephens squad was originally asking for Serrott to:



Declare that Plummer and Merrin have the sole authority to control OHRA and its finances. All funds spent by Stephens must be personally reimbursed to OHRA. Stephens and LaRe must give the plaintiffs, House GOP members and all other candidates "harmed by the unauthorized use of OHRA funds for damages in excess of $100,000 plus attorneys' fees."

In early February, the plaintiffs filed for a TRO to stop Stephens from being able to put out campaign ads against candidates running against incumbents in the March primary.

Stephens is not just fighting with Huffman but also has to deal with constant squabbling with his "burned" peers.

The House Republicans have not gotten along since Jan. 2023.

The House GOP is completely divided due to the speakership "coup" that happened in January. The Republican caucus had previously chosen state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) as their speaker months before the full House vote. Twenty-two Republicans (known "affectionately" by the other faction as the "Blue 22") and the Democrats voted for Stephens for speaker during the actual vote, while the majority of Republicans voted for Merrin. Stephens, still a conservative, is significantly more moderate than Merrin.

The anti-Stephens faction has been relentless in fighting Stephens at every opportunity.

Currently, Merrin Squad leaders are suing Stephens and allies due to his control of the money inside the House GOP campaign fund, as mentioned above.

