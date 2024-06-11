Meet the candidates for Ohio’s Tuesday special congressional election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A special election for Ohio's sixth congressional district is being held Tuesday — so I spoke with both candidates to learn their views on topics ranging from inflation to immigration to abortion to former President Donald Trump's trial.

This election is due to former United States Representative Bill Johnson resigning from his seat in January so he could take a job as president of Youngstown State University.

A brief on the candidates

Michael Rulli

Republican Michael Rulli is currently a state senator representing the 33rd District, which includes Columbiana, Mahoning and Carroll counties. He has been in his role for six years after his presidency on the Leetonia School Board. He works as director of operations for his family's 100-year-old grocery store, Rulli Bros. Markets, in Youngstown. He graduated from Emerson College.

He is known for sponsoring and passing bipartisan legislation. He is the chair of the General Government Committee and vice chair of the Workforce & Higher Education Committee.

Rulli would like to be on both the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. Rulli is a self-described "big natural gas guy," and also likes hydro, solar and wind.

He admires the work of U.S. Reps. Dave Joyce (OH-14) and Mike Carey (OH-15). Joyce, from the suburbs of Cleveland, was named the 15th most bipartisan lawmaker in 2023 from Georgetown University. Carey, from the suburbs of Columbus, received

120th. For reference, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4) got last, 436th.

Joyce and Carey were two of the four Ohio representatives who voted in support of protecting the right to same-sex marriage.

Rulli calls himself the Trump candidate.

Michael Kripchak

Democrat Michael Kripchak is an Air Force veteran, working as a research physicist. He dealt with federal contracts, he said. He was a member of the Honor Guard, serving the entire New England region. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and got his Master's at NYU.

After he "separated" from the Air Force, he moved out to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He had a startup business, but it crumbled during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was most recently a server at a restaurant in Youngstown, but he quit two months ago to pursue the 6th District seat.

Kripchak would like to be on the Science, Space and Tech Committee, as that is what his background is.

He likes both U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), two women who are known for speaking up and using analytics, data and research to prove their points.

Questions

I asked the candidates the same questions over each 45-minute interview. This story has been edited lightly for clarity and to provide the crux of each response.

What skills do you have that would set you apart? Why should voters choose you?

Rulli: "You see a lot of people that just feel forgotten and that there's actually no representation in any parts of the government or either party... I'm not afraid to go across the aisle."

Rulli touts his government and leadership experience, the amount of legislation passed and his family's hundred years in his community as why he should be chosen.

"In Congress, you could have either the guy that wants to be on Fox or CNN or Newsmax — or they're gonna have a policy guy that knows how to get things done," he added.

Although he complimented his opponent, he said Kripchak doesn't know how the "sausage gets made" in government.

Kripchak: "My main focus is to help us restore the American dream and to get money into people's pockets... I know how the federal government works."

He decided to run because of the January 6 insurrection, as it showed the nation needs "a lot of help."

"We need a federal government and an economy that works for the people, rather than the opposite... I know how funds can empower local small businesses and then enable them to get more funding from private contracts."

Kripchak says he can relate to the average Ohioan, spends time with the farmers in the community and knows how the military-industrial complex works.

How would you combat inflation?

Rulli: "I think if we took every single department in Capitol Hill and we cut 5% off of their budget — we're going to show that we can live within our means."

He doesn't want to cut any programs, like social security, but does want to give programs a "haircut."

"So when we run out of money, and all the Americans that worked their entire life that are about to get screwed over, we would have an extra overflow of money that could take place and kick right in," he said.

Kripchak: "Push towards diversification of energy sources. This will continue to drop energy prices which will affect inflation."

He adds that there is a lack of competition and supply in manufacturing.

"It's vital for us to get manufacturing going again in our country, which will have a deflationary effect on prices."

Where do you stand on immigration?

Rulli: "We have to shut the border... We have a major work shortage so we could talk about work visas, we could talk about double or tripling of legal immigration, but we can't have illegal immigration."

Rulli comes from a family of immigrants who came here legally, so he understands that the country is a "melting pot," he said. However, with immigration comes cartels bringing drugs, he said, referencing a conservative talking point. NBC News did a fact check on these claims, finding that most of the drugs brought into the United States actually come through "authorized ports of entry in private vehicles."

"We have a major problem with human trafficking, I mean, it's human slavery and bondage right now throughout the world and the open border promotes that... I would love to kill every single cartel member, kill them all."

Kripchak: "We expand legal ports of entry. We expand the courts so we could process asylum claims faster."

He is supportive of the bipartisan immigration legislation that stalled in Congress. He also wants a presence in other countries.

"Restrengthen our diplomatic core, restrengthen our influence around the world — especially in South America," he said.

What about asylum seekers?

Rulli: "No."

If someone can prove their life is in immediate danger, like if they have a video of someone killing their family or threatening their family, then that can start a conversation, he said.

"You can't have like 6 million people saying you're seeking — that doesn't jive," he said. "We're from Youngstown; we know, 'you know what,' when we smell it."

Kripchak: "We process those claims and we see who can be here and who shouldn't be here."

He emphasized that he wants to help asylum seekers faster.

Should we be providing more aid to Ukraine?

Rulli: "I think if we could really show that there's an oversight and there's not an open checkbook in Ukraine, I think most people would be okay with it... Let's sit down and do the hard work and never forget that this is the working man's money."

Ukraine deserves support, he added.

"Putin's a piece of garbage. He had no reason to invade Ukraine," he said.

He admitted he was a "hippie" when it came to conflict.

"Make love, not war," he said. "There has to be an end to this eternal wars, right?"

Kripchak: "Yes, 100%. Russia will not stop at Ukraine."

The idea that money is unaccounted for in Ukraine is a conservative scare tactic, he added.

"We have to support our allies or what kind of friend are we?" he asked. "[Putin] wants to delegitimize the West. He wants to reestablish Soviet hegemony in the surrounding countries around Russia."

What should be done in terms of the Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza?

Rulli: "We have to support the iron dome, make sure that Israel is protected... I would rather pursue peace negotiations throughout the whole area."

There should never be one boot of any American blood on any of those grounds, he added.

"I understand that the Palestinian movement is pursuing demonstrations, but [Israel's attack] was provoked.

Videos from Oct. 7 have scarred him for life, he said.

Kripchak: "When it comes to arms, I am all in on sending them defensive arms... We need to do what we can to make sure that they're not just blowing up schoolhouses indiscriminately."

Oct. 7 was horrific, he said.

"Israel has the right to fight and defend itself against genocidal forces," he added. "But that's not what's happening anymore."

Do you support a ceasefire?

Rulli: "I would support a cease-fire if Hamas doesn't exist. It's really hard to think that a cease-fire could exist in Israel until Hamas is destroyed."

Kripchak: "Absolutely."

Do you think the United States has a responsibility to send aid to the Palestinian people?

Rulli: "If it's humanitarian for the Palestinian people, yes. If there's any way that it would get into Hamas' hands, no."

He added his slogan.

"Once again, war is bad. Peace is good," he said.

Kripchak: "We need to be getting aid to the Palestinians. This is abhorrent that more isn't coming in faster."

Israel is doing everything that Iran hoped they would do, he added. saying that the country is basically doing everything it can to make the world turn against them and distract from Russia and Ukraine.

Should the federal government create restrictions on abortion?

Rulli: "It's the state's rights."

Although he is a pro-life Catholic, he said, the Ohioans spoke and access to abortion was protected by a vast majority — 57-43%.

"Morgan, I'm not happy that we lost Issue 1; I believe that life is very, very precious. But this is a free country. And in Ohio, we represent 12 million people and the 12 million people voted and and we did not win," he added.

Kripchak: "A woman's body is not the domain of the government."

Republicans need to stay out of reproductive rights, he said, adding that it is "disgusting" that this is even being discussed.

What do you think about the recent efforts to pass legislation to protect access to contraception? Should the federal government create restrictions on abortion?

Rulli: "If you don't want to have a baby with someone and you want to buy condoms, you want to buy birth control — that is your right."

He asked if I knew what he meant while giggling.

"Especially going back to make love, not war thing," he laughed. "Condoms for everyone!"

Kripchak: "Yes, of course, we need to defend contraception."

This is another subject that "is ridiculous that we even have to talk about when there's an economy to get into order," he added.

What do you see as the biggest threat to democracy?

Rulli: "Election integrity. If you don't believe the elections, what's the point of living in America?"

This republic will be over, and the U.S. is doomed if people don't trust elections or if anything happens where individuals try to thwart the will of the voters, he said.

"I am not in an election denier," he added.

Kripchak: "Wealth gaps and people taking advantage of this... Right-wing propaganda networks... And global warming."

Rising authoritarianism is being caused by the first two, he said.

"When wealth gaps get larger and larger in a society, society breaks down and people start looking to change their governments, they start giving into demagoguery," he said.

Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush-money case — do you believe this was a fair trial?

Rulli: "It was a kangaroo court."

This is where he goes far-right, he said.

"[The prosecutor] took a federal law that he had no business prosecuting."

Kripchak: "No one is above the law."

Although he admitted to not watching or reading about all of it, it seemed like a "very fair trial," he said.

"They are delegitimizing our entire legal process by going against it," he said about Republicans defending Trump.

What are your thoughts on the previous bipartisan proposals to impact gun regulations, one that former U.S. Senator Rob Portman sponsored and called "common sense?"

Rulli: "I'm a huge second amendment guy... There are subjects there where there could be common ground."

He said he has friends who own gun stores and are upset about the loophole in law that doesn't require background checks at gun shows. However, Democrats hurt any form of bipartisanship by being too extreme and talking about taking away guns, he said.

Kripchak: "It's about finding ground that we can move forward on... I'm actually for increasing funding to our gun clubs that do firearm training."

He wants to increase training for everyone and also believes there is an option to reclassify assault weapons.

"I just want our kids to stop having their heads exploded in schools," he added.

How to vote

If you're in the sixth congressional district, the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find your polling location.

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Click here to check your registration status.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

