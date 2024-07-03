Midnight deadline approaches for minimum wage ballot proposal

UPDATE: Minutes after we published this story, One Fair Wage sent a statement to News 5 saying its efforts did not meet the requirements to appear on this year's ballot.

Wednesday night is the deadline to submit signatures to get a proposal on the November ballot to increase the minimum wage in Ohio to $15. It is unclear when and if they are submitting signatures, which is unusual for organizers trying to change the constitution.

Advocates have been trying to raise the minimum wage in Ohio for years, and it garners support from Ohioans like Brandon Haverlick.

"I think everybody should at least get $15 an hour," Haverlick said.

Right now, Ohio’s minimum wage is $10.45 for nontipped workers… and $5.25 for tipped.

Raise the Wage Ohio has been collecting signatures to increase those wages to $15 for both nontipped and tipped workers.

We’ve been reaching out to the group for weeks but haven’t heard back. The secretary of state’s office says they don’t know when the team is planning to submit. However, the national organization One Fair Wage posted online saying they will be submitting by the deadline.

With inflation continuing to rise, Policy Matters Ohio economist Michael Shields said this change is needed.

"It's a measure that would both bring us closer to the cost of living in terms of the wage that everybody is taking home — and also make our labor market more fair," Shields said.

In an effort to combat the amendment, state Republicans introduced their own wage-hike bill to "fend off" the constitutional amendment.

RELATED: Ohio Republicans introduce bill to stop Nov. ballot proposal to increase minimum wage to $15

But the Ohio Chamber of Commerce’s Steve Stivers said the proposal will hurt more than help.

"It will make the cost of everything more and inflation is already a major concern for Ohioans right now," Stivers said.

Businesses will need to raise prices to make sure they can pay their employees more, he added. Plus, servers at restaurants could lose out on tip money.

"If they went on minimum wage, people might tip less and they might actually earn a lot less by getting an increase to the actual minimum wage from the tipped wage, which is a little lower," he said.

Recent research by Shields found that waiters and waitresses in Ohio make $13 at the median.

"$15 an hour is a good baseline," Haverlick said.

The petitioners need to submit about 415,000 valid signatures by 11:59 p.m. on July 3.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.