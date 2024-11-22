Longtime state senator from Stark County, Kirk Schuring, dies at 72

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lawmakers are now mourning the loss of Kirk Schuring, the distinguished three-decade-long serving legislator, who has died. He was 72 years old.

Schuring (R-Canton) had been a leader in the chamber, serving as president pro tempore — the second in command.

"Kirk was a statesman," Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said in a statement. "There is no finer member of the General Assembly or finer Ohioan who served in the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. Kirk's heart was in Ohio, and it showed with his commitment, drive, and integrity for the job the people elected him to do decade after decade."

He had been working from home or a hospital for months while he dealt with a health issue.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the flags to be lowered in his honor.

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of State Senator Kirk Schuring," DeWine said in a statement. "Kirk was a model legislator. Not only was he a fierce advocate for his constituents in Canton and Stark County, but he also was a legislator who did the hard work every day in committee and on the floor to get meaningful legislation passed. His legislative accomplishments were broad based, encompassing economic development, helping small businesses prosper, enhancing school safety, and promoting public safety, especially helping victims of crime. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Kirk’s wife, Darlene; his children; and his entire family.”

He was the second longest-serving lawmaker, sponsoring dozens of bills on economic policy, sports gaming and healthcare.

“I can’t imagine an Ohio without my friend Kirk Schuring!" Former Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said in a statement. "Kirk was the most loyal, caring and dedicated public servant. He was a man of principle and his wisdom was always sought. He made me a better leader, legislator and person. Kirk was the negotiator of deals and the maker of compromise. He knew how to take on hard issues that others couldn’t, doing so to better Ohioans lives. I will miss my friend, Kirk Schuring, and know his faith has carried him home. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Darlene and his family.”

He was well-liked across the aisle.

“The passing of Senator Schuring is a huge loss for Ohio and the institution of the Ohio General Assembly,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said. “He was the epitome of what it means to be a statesman and gentleman. Always willing to work on both sides of the aisle, he championed a broad range of policies from the advancement of economic development and jobs to film tax credits and legislation in support of sexual assault survivors. He was someone who was always willing to work together toward the betterment of Ohio with class, humor, and grace. I send my condolences to his family and mourn the loss of a colleague and a friend.”

Kirk graduated from Perry High School in Stark County and attended Kent State University.

