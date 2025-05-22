Ohio bill would restrict election, levy information from being sent out during early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio bill would restrict government entities from discussing ballot information during the 30 days before the election. This would prohibit school districts from acknowledging their levies while early voting occurs.

Public school districts in Ohio have been facing challenges.

"We had a lot of levies that went down," retired teacher Will Vickery said. "As a result, we're seeing rifts of teachers, we're seeing ending of programs, we're seeing sports cut, we're seeing busing change and only offered to kindergarten through 4th grade."

Amid numerous school levies failing across Ohio, state GOP doesn't plan to bail districts out

RELATED: Amid numerous school levies failing across Ohio, state GOP doesn't plan to bail districts out

Voter education is an important step in passing school levies, Vickery added. But he is worried about a new House bill that would limit communication ahead of elections.

"They have 11 other months of the year to provide information to their citizens," state Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) said.

Mathews and state Rep. Tex Fischer (R-Boardman) introduced H.B. 264, which would prohibit government entities from referring to — even without saying how to vote — on a levy, bond issue or candidate during early voting, the 30 days before an election.

"Making sure that their taxpayer dollars are used for the governing of their entities rather than influencing elections," Mathews continued.

Current law already bans public jurisdictions from taking partisan stances on issues. This would extend that provision to now prohibit the agency from providing information, explanation or viewing.

The following would be prohibited from being sent by a government entity in the 30 days before the election: a notice, placard, advertisement, brochure, flyer, direct mailer, newsletter, electronic message, internet article or advertisement, or other form of general publication that communicates information about the plans, policies, and operations of a state agency, political subdivision, or public official to members of the public. This doesn't include individual correspondence with a constituent.

Some candidates, if they already hold a public office, could send excessive mailers to keep their name top of mind, he added. State lawmakers already have this prohibition.

"Mail will go out and say 'Look at how great our local jurisdiction is doing;' it does not say vote, it does not say re-elect, it does not say any of those things," the legislator said. "But it definitely leaves a positive impression on whoever is receiving that mail, and we want to make sure that there are clean lines."

Since 2018, Parma City Schools has had its levies fail 7 times, including earlier this month. Superintendent Charles Smialek said that under this bill, he would not be able to email their families to acknowledge the existence of a levy or even address school finance.

"We know that we can't campaign, but we should absolutely be allowed to inform," Smialek said. "At some point, it's infringing upon freedom of speech."

Mathews denied this, saying that candidates or campaigns would be able to use personal money.

"You can still obviously campaign as long as you do it on your own time with your own money," he said. "They had other months to discuss their financials."

There are some exceptions to the bill. If a school district website already has an explainer on what the levy is ahead of the 30-day blackout period, they don't need to take it down.

I brought up how the boards of elections would handle this bill. Mathews responded that it would allow for some communication deemed "incredibly timely." However, both I and nonpartisan Case Western Reserve University elections law professor Atiba Ellis couldn't find this in the legislation.

"I know of no evidence of a problem that would require such a sweeping rule that has the potential to restrict government entities from performing their due tasks," Ellis said.

The secretary of state's office would still be allowed to conduct "voter education programs" even when the incumbent appears on the ballot, according to the bill.

"This overinclusion problem can't necessarily be solved by the exemption that was written," Ellis said.

According to Mathews, Sec. of State Frank LaRose has been sent the language.

“Our team is currently reviewing the legislation and will continue to monitor and have conversations with legislative members as the bill progresses through the legislative process,” LaRose's spokesperson Ben Kindel said.

Ellis also brought up freedom of speech concerns, which Vickery echoed.

"You got to be able to keep the people informed, and it's their right to know," the retired teacher said. "If they're going to vote no, fine, vote no. But understand the potential consequences."

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.