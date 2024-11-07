Ohio Gov. DeWine 'wouldn't rule out' appointing U.S. Senator with no political experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is keeping an open mind when it comes to his upcoming appointment to fill the soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat, saying he would consider appointing someone who has no political experience.

"Yesterday, I got a lot of calls," DeWine laughed while talking to reporters Thursday.

Calls, emails and messages — all from people hoping to score his appointment to the U.S. Senate.

"Look, being a United States senator is a big deal," the governor said. "It's a big deal for the state, and we need to get it right."

DeWine wants someone who can win not just the primary and general elections of 2026 but can hold onto the seat in 2028.

"This has to be someone who really wants to do the job and do the work and who we think has the ability to do it," he said, adding that the Senate appointment would also be able to stay in the seat for a long time.

We went through some of the most popular names being floated for Senate.

Although DeWine wouldn’t engage in a game of "Guess Who?" strategists are suggesting a myriad of current politicians, like Congressman Mike Carey, state Sen. Matt Dolan, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Attorney General Dave Yost.

"While Congressman Carey is honored to be mentioned for the role, his focus is first and foremost on serving the people of Ohio's 15th district in Congress," a spokesperson for Carey's campaign said.

I followed up and asked if that meant he wasn't interested in the position or just that his first focus was his current role. I have not heard back.

Dolan's team had no comment.

Yost's team told us he would deny it, adding that there are plenty of great candidates to choose from in Ohio.

"Attorney General Yost has always felt called to an executive office, and is actively raising money for a 2026 run for governor," Yost's campaign spokesperson Amy Natoce said.

Yost will likely face off against Husted, who is seemingly being endorsed by DeWine.

When asked if he would choose a candidate to help narrow down the Republican primary for the 2026 gubernatorial race, DeWine, unprompted, brought up Husted.

"Jon Husted, based upon my six years working with him, he will be a great governor," DeWine said.

Who else is on the table? Vivek Ramaswamy — who spoke at the Impact Ohio Post General Conference in Columbus. In his speech, he made multiple references to the Trump Administration, seemingly talking about what great change they could make for the country.

"Have you considered anything about the US Senate seat that's now just opened?" I asked Ramaswamy.

"Trump's decisive victory on Tuesday opens up a lot of possibilities to change the country," he responded. "We're obviously having discussions and they're not going to be sorted out in the press."

Ramaswamy then dodged several other reporters' attempts to nail him down on whether he wanted to run for governor. He brought up his background as an entrepreneur who started a pharmaceutical company and investment firm.

"I want to reflect on the biggest and best possible way that we can use that skill set as an outsider to hopefully transform this country," he said. "I obviously care immensely about the state. The future of Ohio is important to me as well."

From the conversation and his speech, it seemed his main focus was joining the president-elect's administration.

"We are having a lot of conversations with President Trump — the transition and at every level — about what's next," Ramaswamy said.

There is also Jane Timken, the RNC Committeewoman for Ohio. Despite being chosen internally for her position as chairperson for the Ohio Republican Party, neither she nor Ramaswamy has ever held a public office.

"Would you appoint someone without that experience?" I asked DeWine.

"I wouldn't rule that out if it was the right person," he responded. "I don't think we should start saying that there's only one background to be a United States senator."

The governor continued that when he was in Congress, he served with people who had that as their first political job, like former U.S. Senator Bill Frist, the heart surgeon from Tennessee.

"Frankly, that diversity added to the discussions of the U.S. Senate," DeWine continued. "Having a diverse background, I think, is good."

DeWine's choice will likely come before the end of the year. A resignation before the new class of senators takes office helps a new senator get seniority over the elected ones.

