Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine endorses Matt Dolan for U.S. Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is supporting Northeast Ohio state Senator Matt Dolan in the U.S. Senate race, he announced in a surprise endorsement.

"We believe this proven conservative is the strongest candidate to beat Sherrod Brown in the fall," the governor and First Lady Fran DeWine wrote in a letter to Ohioans Monday evening.

DeWine previously told reporters two weeks ago that he wasn't going to endorse, and he told News 5 that he wasn't going prepared to endorse months ago.

“Matt’s service, experience, and integrity will make him the most effective voice for Ohio’s interests on the national stage,” DeWine continued. "He cares deeply about the future of our state and nation. He is determined to protect America here at home and abroad, and he knows that nothing is more important to our security than a strong national defense."

DeWine joins former U.S. Senator Rob Portman in endorsing the Chagrin Falls Republican. Dolan is the chair of the state Senate Finance Committee, managing and delving out billions of dollars for the state. He is a multi-millionaire, with his family owning the Cleveland Guardians.

“I am honored to have the support of the Governor and First Lady. For more than four decades, they have personified servant leadership on behalf of Ohio and showed what it takes to win tough races. As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, I look forward to working with Governor DeWine and Republican leaders across the state to deliver results for Ohio and build a stronger, safer nation,” Dolan said in a press release.

Despite being a conservative, Dolan is seen as the most moderate candidate in the race, facing off against multi-millionaire and former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance-endorsed Bernie Moreno and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

"Matt Dolan has a vision for the future. He listens. He fights," DeWine added. "And, he knows how to get results for Ohio."

"Despite the progress we’re making here in Ohio, our nation continues to face a profound series of crises," the governor added. "From a migrant surge on our southern border to high prices, rising debt, and persistent provocations from Russia and China, this moment calls for public leaders guided by their conservative ideals, the Constitution, their convictions, and their commitment to getting things done."

DeWine's endorsement furthers the divide between institutional conservative leaders and the newer Trump-era Republican leaders. This support likely hurts LaRose more than Moreno despite the secretary running as a Trump-esque candidate.

Dolan was the only candidate not publicly fighting for Trump's support.

Below is DeWine's full letter:

To Our Fellow Ohioans,

Today, Fran and I are endorsing Matt Dolan to be the Republican nominee in the race for the United States Senate. We believe this proven conservative is the strongest candidate to beat Sherrod Brown in the fall.

Matt’s service, experience, and integrity will make him the most effective voice for Ohio’s interests on the national stage. He cares deeply about the future of our state and nation. He is determined to protect America at home and abroad, and he knows nothing is more important to our security than a strong national defense.

Matt Dolan has a vision for the future. He listens. He fights. And, he knows how to get results for Ohio.

We have worked to bring business to Ohio and to create an environment in this state that will continue to grow jobs and keep Ohio moving forward. Matt has been a real partner to make Ohio a national economic growth, job creation, and innovation leader. He is fighting and winning to bring jobs to Ohio and secure a prosperous economic future for our children and grandchildren.

Despite the progress we’re making here in Ohio, our nation continues to face a profound series of crises. From a migrant surge on our southern border to high prices, rising debt, and persistent provocations from Russia and China, this moment calls for public leaders guided by their conservative ideals, the Constitution, their convictions, and their commitment to getting things done.

As a former county prosecutor, I know what Matt’s experience as a tough-on-crime prosecutor means for our communities. He has repeatedly demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the people of Ohio, and his vision for a stronger, safer, more prosperous country consistently aligns with the goals of conservative leaders across Ohio.

Now is a key time in Ohio’s history. Fran and I believe that Matt Dolan is the right choice to serve as our next U.S. Senator, and we ask you to join us in supporting his candidacy.

Very respectfully yours,

Mike DeWine, Fran DeWine

Governor First Lady

