WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give his annual State of the State address at noon on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about childcare, education and mental health goals for the coming year.

Usually, the governor announces his budget priorities during his SOTS. This year, he already outlined his proposal in a press conference. He will likely dive further into depth on specific issues, plus bring up accomplishments Ohio has had over the last year.

Both Republican and Democratic leadership will be holding separate responses following the speech.

