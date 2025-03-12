Watch Now

Politics

Actions

WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives State of the State address

Ceb State of the State BJP 534
POOL: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
April 10, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives his 2024 State of the State address in the Ohio House chambers at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday afternoon.
Ceb State of the State BJP 534
Posted
and last updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will give his annual State of the State address at noon on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about childcare, education and mental health goals for the coming year.

News 5 livestream event

Usually, the governor announces his budget priorities during his SOTS. This year, he already outlined his proposal in a press conference. He will likely dive further into depth on specific issues, plus bring up accomplishments Ohio has had over the last year.

RELATED: DeWine tries to protect school funding after GOP proposes cuts

Both Republican and Democratic leadership will be holding separate responses following the speech.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.