Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs dozens of bills, including LGBTQ+ 'forced outing' bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed nearly 30 bills Wednesday, including legislation that would require schools to notify parents if the child identifies as LGBTQ+ as well as allow parents to opt out of so-called "sexuality" content. The GOP denies it is homophobic, saying it's just a way for parents to stay informed.

State Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) introduced House Bill 8, which requires schools and teachers to notify parents about any changes to their child's mental, physical, or emotional being — including if they identify as LGBTQ+.

"If you're a parent, you want to be informed of what's going on in your child's life," DeWine said. "The parents are the best teachers, they're the first teachers, they're the best teachers."

For over a year, transgender advocacy groups have been warning against it.

Only four Republicans voted against this legislation.

State Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) voted against it twice in the House.

"Passing legislation that has the potential to out a child who's deeply questioning their place in the world — I think — is just dangerous for those kids and it's really really bad public policy," Callender told me during lame duck session.

The legislation also has a provision to require public schools to allow kids to leave class to go to religious instruction.

"This is another step in making sure that that the diversity of options, the way parents want their children to be educated, is available to them in this free country," Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

State Reps. Andrea White (R-Kettering) and Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) also voted no. State Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township) was the only Republican senator to vote against it.

"Sounds to me like the state interfering with local control of a school board," Callender said. "It's also a problem that the classes that will get missed are most likely arts and foreign language."

Civil rights advocates tell me they plan to file a lawsuit.

Other bills

H.B. 206

It would allow schools to expel for longer based on “imminent and severe endangerment.”

This includes bringing a gun or knife to a school, committing a criminal offense that results in harm to another or property, making bomb threats — or any other written or verbal threat such as a hit list, manifesto or malicious social media post.

Ohio lawmakers push for permanent school expulsion policy

To be reinstated, the student must go through a psychological evaluation. Even after the evaluation, the school superintendent can deny the student if they don’t think they have been “rehabilitated" enough. From there, the superintendent can reevaluate the student after 90 days. If they fail, again, they can be prohibited from the school for another 90 — and that would continue on.

H.B. 322

It creates the offense of grooming, prohibiting an adult from engaging in a “pattern of conduct” with a minor that would cause a “reasonable adult” to believe that the adult has a “purpose to entice, coerce, solicit, or prepare the minor to engage in “sexual activity.”

The offense would also be seen on background checks, meaning a coach who was fired for grooming behaviors could be prevented from getting a job at another school.

H.B. 531

This bill makes sexual extortion a crime.

If the crime results in bodily harm or death, a court could impose an additional 10 years.

This legislation provides immunity to victims for sending explicit images.

The bill would also allow a parent or guardian to gain access to a phone or device belonging to a deceased minor within 30 days.

Family of teen victim applauds Ohio lawmakers’ effort to make sextortion a crime

