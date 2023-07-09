Ohio House speaker asks Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young to resign amid domestic violence charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House Speaker has asked state Rep. Bob Young to resign after the member was charged with domestic violence.

The North Canton Republican was charged Saturday with domestic violence and disrupting public services after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday, according to Barberton Municipal Court records. Young faces at least one 1st-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge and a 4th-degree felony charge of disrupting public service.

On Thursday evening, Young held a fundraiser with Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as the special guest.

"Last week, I attended his fundraiser, and then afterward went to his home with friends and his family," Stephens told News 5. "After a couple of hours, I left his home and spent the night at a local hotel."

Stephens added in a statement, the alleged incident occurred after Stephens left the home.

"I was disappointed and shocked to hear what allegedly transpired sometime after I had left the Young house.

Court documents allege "Robert Young did knowingly cause, or attempt to cause physical harm to victim, a family or household member."

He was in court Saturday and given a $5,000 bond for the domestic violence charge, with the document citing it was "subject to TPO and CRPO." Domestic Violence Temporary Protection Order (DVTPO) or a Criminal Protection Order (CRPO) orders the defendant to not be near or make contact with the victim.

"Although I believe that people are innocent until proven guilty, I asked Bob for his resignation as state representative so he can focus on his family at this time," Stephens said.

Young is in his second term in the House and is the chair of the Pensions Committee. He is currently married and has children.

On Saturday and Sunday, News 5 reached out to Young and his attorney for a statement and asked questions regarding the case. Also, News 5 reached out to Summit County Sheriff's Office for further documents. We are still waiting to hear back.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.