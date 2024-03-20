Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and allies mostly victorious in primary election, likely keeping gavel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Republicans seeking to oust Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens after a bitter, two-year-long rivalry have failed, according to the initial results from the Secretary of State's website and analyzed by News 5.

Votes are still being counted, but so far, Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) seems to have been victorious, likely holding onto the gavel for the next two years. Prior to the election, Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau found that Stephens could afford to lose four seats in March and remain speaker.

He needs just 50 votes to keep leadership. Of the people who are likely to support Stephens, 15 faced challengers.

He only lost four:

State Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) lost to challenger Diane Mullins 53-47%

State Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) lost to Jodi Salvo 58-41%.

State Rep. Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County) lost to Heidi Workman 61-38%.

State Rep. Jon Cross (R-Findlay) lost to Ty Mathews 65-34%. Cross was the Assistant Majority Floor Leader, meaning Stephens will need to find a new member to join leadership next term.

This all stems from political drama from January 2023 and how Stephens came to power. The Republican caucus had previously chosen state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) as their speaker months before the full House floor vote.

Twenty-two Republicans (known "affectionately" by the other faction as the "Blue 22") and 32 Democrats voted for Stephens for speaker during the actual vote, while the majority of Republicans voted for Merrin. Stephens, still a conservative, is significantly more moderate than Merrin.

But March isn't the end. Numerous seats are newly competitive, and Democrats could realistically gain between one and four seats. Every new Democrat is likely to be a vote for Stephens. If Dems gain two seats, then Stephens could have afforded six losses in the primary.

