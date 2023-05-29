Ohio labor unions fight back against bill to ban strikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Labor unions are fighting back against a controversial bill in the Ohio Senate that would ban striking for public university employees. This isn't the first time, either.

Nearly 700,000 people in Ohio are part of unions or related associations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. With that, Ohioans are continuing to unionize faster than the national average.

If a corporation isn't playing ball, a union's greatest tool when getting a fair contract is a strike, or the threat of one.

"Even having the possibility of a threat out there helps negotiations, helps people come to the table and work together to try to prevent it," said Melissa Cropper, president. of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

But under Senate Bill 83, university employees would be banned from striking — making it a fireable offense.

Fast facts

S.B. 83 focuses on what GOP calls “free speech,” banning public universities in Ohio from having “bias” in the classroom and limiting what “controversial topics” can and can’t be taught.

The bill bans:



“bias” in classrooms

programs with Chinese schools

mandatory diversity training

labor strikes

boycotts or disinvestments

The bill requires:

American history course

public syllabuses and teacher information online

tenure evaluations based on if the educator showed bias or taught with bias — students will also evaluate

rewrite of mission statements to include that educators teach so students can reach their “own conclusions”

Click here to read more details about the bill.

Unions

Cropper and dozens of other unions are speaking out.

"It just gives too much weight to management's side to be able to do what they want to do or not come to the table with good proposals," she said.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), wants to put a stop to this.

"To hold the students hostage to getting the instruction that they have paid for in advance of the semester just seems to me [as] not putting the students first," Cirino said.

Strikes paying families at the whim of educators and disadvantaged students just trying to learn, he added.

"We have opportunities to negotiate on other bases without having to put the students' right to get the instruction they paid for any way at risk," the Republican said.

This brings back bad memories for Cropper.

"It's extremely reminiscent of Senate Bill 5," she said.

Anti-union history

Back in 2011, Republican lawmakers passed Senate Bill 5 – which ended or limited the rights of Ohio employees to collectively bargain for fair wages and safe work conditions.

It would have limited public employees from collectively bargaining for wages, health insurance and pensions. It banned all striking. It also prevented unions from charging fair shares dues for employees who opted out.

Through a citizen-led effort, it was overwhelmingly repealed — which Cropper said shows Ohio lawmakers shouldn’t be messing with the working class.

"You're not going to take away this right from us," she said.

Despite having about 500 pieces of testimony against it, and only 10 for it, the bill has passed the Senate and is being heard in the House.

