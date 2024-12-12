Ohio lawmakers block proposal to ban police from working with feds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House lawmakers failed to sneak in a controversial provision to a bill that would prevent local police officers from working with federal law enforcement, including accessing their databases, when combatting gun crime.

Ohio police have been trying to crack down on gun violence.

"We're able to really root out a lot of these crimes and arrest these people that are bringing death and destruction to the state," Fraternal Order of Police's Mike Weinman said.

But Weinman is worried those efforts would have suffered under legislation the House has been attempting to pass.

While addressing another gun bill, Senate Bill 58, lawmakers offered an amendment. Originally, S.B. 58 would prohibit the requirement of liability insurance for guns.

But in the proposed amendment, one that state Rep. Josh Williams supports — it put in a policy that the lawmaker calls the Second Amendment Protection Act, nationally known as SAPA.

"I don't trust the federal government when it comes to my second amendment," William said. "Not only do I have a second amendment right under the federal government, but I have a second amendment right here within the state of Ohio."

This proposal would prohibit local police, including prosecutors, from enforcing federal firearms laws, Weinman said. It would also prevent any local or state officer from working on joint task forces with federal officers. The bill also stops local police from using government databases.

"It just really paralyzes law enforcement across the state — if something like this would go into effect," Weinman said.

For Williams, this legislation is about protecting the Second Amendment.

"We want to decouple our state law from the federal law so we don't get any additional oversight from the feds," Williams said.

The bill makes sure that the federal government can't use Ohio’s resources to enforce laws infringing on our Second Amendment rights, Williams added.

But Weinman argues this fear is unfounded.

"President Trump is not going to sign an executive order abolishing assault weapons or anything like that," the retired officer said. "What this bill does do is we won't be able to work with his administration."

Williams reminded that then-President Donald Trump banned bump stocks after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, although the U.S. Supreme Court did strike it down.

The policy was shot down by a group of Republicans and the Democrats.

Morgan Trau Everyone who voted "Yea" on the board actually voted no for SAPA.



State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) helped organize the Republican effort to table the amendment.

By first explaining that she is 100% pro-Second Amendment while also being a gun owner, she said she can't have this pass.

"This bill is a direct assault on our law enforcement and it will sever the relationship between our federal agencies and our local police," Abrams, a former police officer, said.

It will not allow locals to work with ICE, Abrams added, something the Trump administration has continued to push as they work for "mass deportations."

However, the House's efforts may have been in vain. Before the chamber returned from recess, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) had some strong doubts about it.

"I've talked a number of times with Chair Abrams... her explanation, which I think is a legitimate concern, is that it would remove federal law enforcement from being able to cooperate with local law enforcement," Huffman said.

This has major negative implications for the rest of Ohio, he said.

"I think that means... when we have serious crimes and we have murders and gang activity, especially with, with our immigration issues right now, that removes the ability to have folks come in and take care of that," Huffman added. "I think we have to have a lot of concern."

The House may still try to pass the bill on its own, but Weinman urged against that.

"We're really, really going to be handcuffed," Weinman said.

