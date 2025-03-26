Ohio lawmakers vote to repeal scandal-ridden FirstEnergy bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House has voted to repeal aspects of scandal-ridden legislation that force ratepayers to spend hundreds of millions per year on an out-of-state and unprofitable coal plant.

The largest scandal in state history revolved around bribery legislation from 2019 called House Bill 6.

Part of it provided subsidies that require ratepayers to fund two Ohio Valley Electric Coalition (OVEC) coal plants — one that isn’t even in the state. The main beneficiaries for OVEC are American Electric Power Company (AEP), Duke Energy, and AES Ohio. FirstEnergy collects payment.

Lawmakers passed bipartisan H.B. 15, which, in part, would revoke those subsidies. The bill passed nearly unanimously.

How we got here

Back in 2019, former House Speaker Larry Householder, now a convicted felon, took a $61 million bribe in exchange for legislation to give FirstEnergy a $1 billion bailout at taxpayer expense.

In March 2023, a jury found that Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated in the racketeering scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

Ohio Atty General planning probe into HB6

RELATED: Jury finds former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and co-defendant Matt Borges guilty

In late June that year, federal judge Timothy Black sentenced Householder to 20 years in prison. Borges got five years. The two surviving defendants — Jeff Longstreth and Juan Cespedes — took plea agreements early on, helping the FBI, and are still awaiting their sentencing. The feds are asking for zero to six months for them.

Former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones, former FirstEnergy Senior Vice President Michael Dowling, and former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo were all hit with state bribery charges. Each pleaded not guilty during their joint arraignment in mid-February 2024. They are accused of masterminding the corruption scheme.

In April 2024, Randazzo would become the second defendant accused in the scandal to die by suicide. Neil Clark, a lobbyist accused of bribery, killed himself after pleading not guilty in 2021.

RELATED: DeWine, Husted won't comment on Randazzo's death amid corruption trial

Recently, Householder's attorney told me that his team plans to use their connection to President-elect Donald Trump to try to get out of prison.

Attorney says ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder using Trump 'connections’ to try to get out of prison

RELATED: Larry Householder using Trump 'connections’ to try to get out of prison

I have covered this bribery scandal extensively — from the legislation going through the Statehouse, the arrests, trial, conviction and sentencing of Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges.

RELATED: New texts allegedly show Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted leading FirstEnergy's push for House Bill 6

A study commissioned by the Ohio Manufacturers' Association found that in 2024 alone, these subsidies cost ratepayers roughly $200 million. The company lost more than $100 million the same year, so consumers are paying for plants that aren't profitable.

"HB 6’s OVEC subsidies currently require Ohio’s residential utility customers to pay between $1.30 and $1.50 per month, depending on whether their utility is owned by AEP, AES Ohio, Duke Energy or FirstEnergy," according to the Energy News Network.

This has been happening for years, with no change from the Statehouse until now.

In the summer of 2024, I discovered and reported on more texts alleging that the governor and lieutenant governor helped push forward H.B. 6 and got a playbook from FirstEnergy on how to convince others, according to FirstEnergy executives.

New texts show FirstEnergy allegedly working with Gov. DeWine to pass House Bill 6

RELATED: New texts show FirstEnergy allegedly working with Gov. DeWine to pass House Bill 6

"When you're dealing with any issue in regard to utilities, any issue in regard to energy — there's always the question, 'Who pays?' and the goal, of course, is always to be as fair as as you can," DeWine told reporters in January.

I questioned the governor on "fairness."

"We're still paying for a coal plant in Indiana, the OVEC plant that we don't even know if—" I said, getting cut off.

"Yeah... I'm fine if that is certainly taken out," DeWine responded.

DeWine supports repeal of remaining scandal-ridden FirstEnergy legislation

RELATED: DeWine supports repeal of remaining scandal-ridden FirstEnergy legislation

Some lawmakers have been trying to eliminate the subsidies but were blocked by then-Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill). With Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) in leadership, it passed easily.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.