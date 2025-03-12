Ohio may spend $600m to fund Browns stadium, but calls public education spending 'unsustainable'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers are debating on spending $600 million to help finance a new stadium for the Cleveland Browns after Republican leadership called the same amount of money "unsustainable" when it came to funding public education.

Despite Gov. Mike DeWine's subtle pleas to not give taxpayer money to the multi-billionaire Haslam family, GOP legislative leaders have reacted warmly to the team that lost 14 games last season.

The money would be better utilized on the state's priorities, DeWine suggests, such as education. He wants to continue to prioritize kids this year. During his State of the State address, he focused on schools and the vital impact it has on children's lives.

"We must make sure all Ohioans receive a good education, starting with learning how to read... As more of our children become proficient in the essential life skill of reading, they will be more prepared to thrive in the classroom, in the workforce, and in life," he said.

DeWine is hopeful that he can also get a child tax credit passed, help out children with disabilities, and give more scholarships to attend colleges in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine tries to protect school funding after GOP proposes cuts

But some of his priorities may not be possible under this current General Assembly.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) has threatened to slash at least $650 million in public education spending, saying the state doesn’t have the budget for it and the $650 million the schools believe they were promised this year is "unsustainable."

But he said this as the House is hearing a $600 million request from the Cleveland Browns. The football team wants to move their stadium out of Cleveland and into Brook Park. This new dome would cost $2.4 billion. The team would pay for $1.2 billion themselves, and taxpayers would foot the rest of the bill — $600 million from local jurisdictions like Cuyahoga County and the remaining $600 million from the state.

They are asking for $600 million in bonds, meaning this would be an investment with interest.

"Bonds are clearly helpful when it comes to getting that money back in the future, but when it comes to the Browns stadium — that $600 million needs to come from somewhere right now," I said to Huffman. "What is more 'unsustainable' — public school funding, $600 million for that, or $600 million for a private stadium?"

"Well," Huffman started.

Instead of answering the question, he filibustered by explaining how bonds work.

"I don't think the two are really comparative," he answered.

When I tried to follow up and ask him to answer my question, I was cut off.

Haslam Sports Group attorney Ted Tywang said they will be paying the money back eventually.

"There's going to be a return for the state on this investment," Tywang said in committee.

I asked Cleveland lawmakers how they felt about the proposal. Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said that $600 million should be going to education.

It's insulting for lawmakers to be thinking about giving the money to billionaires while there are plenty more important problems, she and other lawmakers have said.

And DeWine is worried about it, too.

"The way the state has historically assisted these facilities means that they compete for dollars with education, mental health, and many other vitally important items in our budgets," the governor said. "We now have an opportunity to stop using our general fund dollars to build or renovate ballparks and stadiums."

He is doubling down on his plan to solve both issues. He would raise the sports betting tax for the sportsbooks, creating a fund for all professional sports teams to get money from in the future.

"The language in our budget proposal is truly a win-win," DeWine said. "I'm asking you to take a hard look at that, I'm asking you to do it. It is a win for everybody."

State Rep. Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) had a shorter message.

"I think the focus that the Haslam Sports Group and the Browns should have is winning more than three games," Upchurch said. "They only won three d*** games."

