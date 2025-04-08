Ohio moves to ban cell phones from schools. Some parents say removing them could impact student safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio lawmakers move to ban cell phones in public schools, some parents raise concerns about being able to check in — or say goodbye — to their kids during active shootings.

“My teens use their cell phones for just about everything,” Cincinnati mom Natalie Hastings said.

As smartphones only become more prevalent for kids, schools and parents are trying to crack down on the distractions.

"It's a very regular part of the routine to give up their phone at the beginning of class," Hastings added.

She explains that she has boundaries when it comes to cell phone usage — and her school district has too, allowing students to have phones during lunch but not in class.

"It did seem to cut down on some of the, during the day, recording people surreptitiously in the restroom or something," she continued.

Last year, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law mandating that every public school district make a policy regarding phone usage in schools. But this year, he wants to go even further.

"Those notifications make it nearly impossible for students to focus and to learn," DeWine said during a press conference.

He and state Sen. Jane Timken (R-Jackson Township) have introduced S.B. 158, which would ban the use of cell phones for students in public schools.

"This legislation is a common sense approach to unplug our children from the constant distractions," Timken said.

All districts put policies in place to limit phone usage during the day, with some banning them outright. But this bill makes sure that the remaining schools take the summer to create a total prohibition. However, it doesn’t say how they must ban them.

"I don't understand, will they be in their cars and then they'll get stolen out?" Hastings said.

Some schools require students to keep their cell phones in magnetically locking “Yondr” bags. Others just collect them in a box at the beginning of class. The mom argues that this is the good thing about local control.

"The local districts know better than the state what's going to work where they are," she said.

This could be seen as an unfunded mandate, as Parma Superintendent Charles Smialek told me in 2024.

There would be some exceptions, such as if the student has a health concern or if it's needed for learning disabilities — like under an individualized education program (IEP) or 504 plan.

Although Hastings is generally supportive of the idea of limiting phone use, she can’t help but fear for what happens during an emergency.

"The number one school safety problem is guns, regardless of the type and size of the school," Hastings said, noting that in the Uvalde shooting in 2022, numerous children called 911 for help as the perpetrator shot 19 students and two teachers — also injuring nearly 20 others. "Phones have been very useful in situations with the shooter threat."

"What do we do when there is an active shooter or a lockdown going on?" I asked the governor.

"Schools, with advice from experts, have been working very, very hard to have a protocol and to follow that protocol," the governor responded. "I think most experts look at this and think the use of cell phones many times will interfere with the execution of that protocol."

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen explained why he thinks that is.

"If students are given directions on where to go, them looking down at their phones, them looking at their phones, it only slows the process as to what we're trying to do," Marschhausen, the top administrator at the Columbus suburb, said.

Other parents reached out, and some social media users argue that sending one text to your parent that you are OK or that you love them wouldn't cause a disaster.

"I am less worried about being able to get in touch with my child," Hastings said. "I'm more concerned with them being able to get in touch with me."

Marschhausen also added that there is already a reunification system for families.

"A reunification site only means so much if you can't reunite with them," the mother said.

The Senate bill will likely be heard quickly over the coming weeks. However, a provision was added to the House's proposed budget that will likely pass the House Wednesday.

