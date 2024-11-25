Ohio Rep. Elliot Forhan sues Statehouse leaders in massive defamation suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio lawmaker who has been embroiled in controversy for the past year is taking his accusers — Statehouse leaders — to court for defamation.

State Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid) lost his reelection, his law firm cut ties, and some friends left him in 2023.

"It's my name that has been dragged through more mud than almost anybody can imagine," Forhan told me.

And he is now fighting back.

The Democrat is suing a slew of his colleagues, arguing that they "abused" their power to "perform a political hit job." And a main focus — state Rep. Juanita Brent (D-Cleveland) for defamation.

"These are not little lies, these are big, brazen," Forhan said. "Multiple times at a police station to a cop, multiple times under oath at trial before a court."

In late November of 2023, Brent received a protection order against Forhan.

"Showing up to my home unexpectedly when I've told him that I don't want to talk to him," Brent can be heard telling Cleveland police on body camera video I obtained.

A Cleveland Police report is the crux of this case, which stated that Forhan allegedly came to Brent's house on numerous occasions, leaving her a letter and being caught on surveillance camera.

For months, both police and I asked Brent for the letter and video. But during the trial this spring, Brent admitted she didn't have it.

"I never said that he dropped off any type of note," Brent told me in April 2024.

Originally, the team wrote, "Petitioner is in the process of downloading surveillance videos and will produce responsive video at a later date," but in the supplemental document, the answer changed to "After a diligent investigation, none."

When I asked if the police miswrote, she said no — it was just someone else who said it.

Cleveland Police announced in January 2024 that charges would not be filed against Forhan for allegedly stalking Brent after officers asked but did not receive evidence of the crime, according to the City of Cleveland.

In her second visit to Cleveland police in November of 2023, she said someone who resembled Forhan, who she, her friend and the officer continually referred to as Forhan, kept driving outside her home.

The friend told her that Forhan had come by her home the day before. She responded that she didn't know "for sure," but that someone left something.

Her friend once again says that a package had been left at her door, to which Brent responds, "An envelope was left."

Although she didn't explicitly say that it was the lawmaker who left her a letter, Forhan argued this was implied — and she never corrected the record to the police or media until put under oath.

A Cleveland judge cited this as one of the main reasons why he was siding with Forhan, dismissing the protection order.

"It's a huge feeling of relief and vindication," Forhan said.

Forhan has also filed a police report against Brent for "making false alarm," or filing a false report.

The case against Brent is his first step to clearing his reputation, Forhan said, because his fight isn't just with law enforcement.

Mere days before the police reports were filed, House leadership stripped Forhan of nearly all his privileges due to allegations of “abusive” and “violent” behavior — and the "pattern of harassment, hostility, and intimidation of colleagues and staff."

The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), which we obtained and first reported. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office or a legislative aide or utilize most services that state representatives can access.

Russo accused Forhan of harassing both lawmakers and constituents, including "screaming, vulgarity and threats" while being reprimanded repeatedly for months.

He continues to deny this and is suing Russo and Dem staff, House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and GOP staff, Attorney General Dave Yost and more for defamation, infliction of emotional distress, abuse of process and more.

Brent and Yost never responded to comment, and Stephens declined to. I was able to ask Russo about it last week.

"I think that Representative Forhan's claims are baseless, and I feel confident that this case will show that," Russo said. "But otherwise, I'm not going to comment on pending litigation."

But like the Brent case, Forhan is confident he will prevail.

"The public deserves the truth," Forhan said.

He hopes that one day, he may be able to return to public office.

