Ohio Representative says he was asked to resign following criminal allegations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republican Representative Rodney Creech has been removed from his leadership role at the request of House Speaker Matt Huffman, he said, adding that the leader asked him to resign following criminal allegations and an investigation that led to no charges in 2024.

Creech (R-West Alexandria) was formerly the chair of the Agriculture Committee, but the state website shows that he is no longer in that role.

The lawmaker gave us a statement, saying, in part: “These allegations have been found to be demonstrably false, and I have already begun pursuing legal action against those who are pushing this filth.”

We reached out to Speaker Matt Huffman’s team for a statement and clarification, but did not hear back.

"I do not think the pressure on me to resign was justified, but I do believe Speaker Huffman is doing what he believes to be in the best interest of the Ohio House,” Creech said.

