Ohio Senate leadership disapproves of some House restrictions to public school funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Senate leadership has given public school districts some hope that their version of the state budget will provide better financial support for education.

Cleveland Heights/University Heights City School District (CHUH) prioritizes musical expression for its students.

"I'm part of band, and we go on trips and we play music, we perform," CHUH freshman Kennedi Brown said. "We also do a lot of fundraisers, and it's really fun."

For the flutist, she has been waiting for a trip for musicians to go to New York.

"We do master classes, which actually enhance our playing and make us better players," she said.

Brown, Emmanuel Gutierrez, and a group of students and educators came to Columbus to represent the school, testifying before the Senate Education Committee about the importance of education funding.

The district would have received $7 million from the state under the expected funding formula. But under cuts in the House version of the education budget, they would only receive $700,000.

"Do you fear that trip won't happen if school funding is cut?" I asked the students.

"Absolutely," Brown responded.

She worries the state will squeeze school budgeting even more, through a House proposal to cap districts' rainy day funds to 30% — and refunding anything above that back to the taxpayer.

The Senate Finance Committee is currently reviewing hundreds of amendments to the House’s passed budget, and although the chamber’s budget isn’t out yet, Senate leadership has already said that the 30% cap isn't enough.

"I, personally, think 30% is too low if we were to do a carryover balance cap," Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said.

A week later, he added that the caucus would "definitely" need to have a conversation as to "whether we want to have a cap at all."

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima), who helped come up with the idea, defended the cap.

"Schools are just sitting on a lot more money than they can spend," Huffman said.

According to the House GOP, schools have carried over $10.5 billion, which should be going back to the residents. The bill would require counties to cut property tax rates, distributing unspent cash back.

"The extra money that you have, that you didn't need to spend and you don't need to start your year — while your other taxes are coming in — we're going to reduce the real estate taxes in that school district on a pro rata basis," the speaker said.

On Wednesday, a protest will take place outside the Statehouse to advocate for school funding.

The students hope that the Senate will follow through.

"Losing school funding could cut down on all of our stuff in the orchestra and everything in our school," Gutierrez said.

The substitute bill is expected to be announced in early June.

