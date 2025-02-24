Vivek Ramaswamy announces bid for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has officially announced his bid for Ohio governor.

"We require a leader here at home who will revive our conviction in Ohio," Ramaswamy said during his rally Monday evening. "That is why today, I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next Governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

At the Cincinnati event Monday, The 39-year-old multi-millionaire explained that he explained that he was the best fit to lead the Buckeye State.

"We have a lot of work ahead, and this is just the beginning of that journey," he said.

He said he would lead Ohio to be the top state in the country to grow a new business and raise a family. He also wants to make sure that people stay in Ohio or move back if they already left.

"This is the state where they realize their American dream without apologizing for it," Ramaswamy said. "That is going to require a new generation of leadership in this state. It's going to require a governor with fresh legs, who's willing to drive hard change, who's willing to run through any obstacle that stands in the way of turning Ohio into the state of economic excellence in America — there are some changes we need to make."

Coming up on News 5 at 11 p.m. — Attorney General Dave Yost, who is also running for governor, reacts to Ramaswamy and tells voters why he is the better choice.

The event was kicked off by Sec. of State Frank LaRose, who used the speaking opportunity to promote his campaign as state auditor and then celebrated Ramaswamy.

"Vivek's got a world-class education because of his grit and determination and raw talent," LaRose said.

Ramaswamy, who was raised in Cincinnati, made his splash into politics in 2023. He ran to become the Republican nominee for president before dropping out to endorse and support President-elect Donald Trump for the remainder of the campaign.

He went to Harvard and Yale Law, working in investments and starting his own firm.

He was also an early contender on my list of possible candidates but dropped off once he was appointed to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.

The day that Trump was sworn into office, tech-mogul Elon Musk allegedly helped kick his cochair out of a job, according to reporting from POLITICO. According to the article, Ramaswamy "irked" some of Trump's inner circle. The publication said his team is now saying his departure is due to his incoming announcement to run for governor.

The issues

Here is Ramaswamy's platform he announced during the rally:



Eliminate the income tax

Bring property taxes "down to zero"

End violent crime by "empowering police officers to do their jobs with the "proper training"

Make sure the Second Amendment is protected

"Psychiatric institutions" will be encouraged

Attach work requirements to Medicaid and welfare benefits to combat worker shortages

Increase transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent

Get rid of "excess regulation" in the state

Promote natural gas

Change the education system by promoting universal school choice and by making public schools "more competitive."

Pay teachers more based on merit

Prevent against any COVID-19-eqsue school closures

"Cultivate a healthier population" by targeting physical and mental health initiatives in schools

End "wokeness" in schools

Promote religious freedom and "family values," like getting married

Other than that, here is where he stands on other hot topics, according to his campaign for president:



Opposes abortion overall — but supports state's rights on abortion, opposes federal ban

Supports federal legalization of marijuana

Wants to raise the voting age to 25

Supported restrictions to transgender youth healthcare but supports keeping transgender troops in the military



Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.