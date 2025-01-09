VP-elect JD Vance announces he's resigning from Senate seat at midnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vice President-elect JD Vance announced that he will resign from his U.S. Senate seat at midnight. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told us his appointment to the coveted seat will come "soon."

The senator from Middletown, Ohio, is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20

"As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance wrote in his resignation letter to the governor.

In a letter to Ohioans, he thanked them for supporting him and assured them he would continue to represent the state in the White House.

Read Vance's full statement:

“To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day. The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad. Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

Read Vance's resignation letter below he sent to DeWine:

"I hereby resign my office as a United States Senator from the State of Ohio, effective January 10, 2025. As I prepare to assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years. JD Vance, United States Senator and Vice President-Elect

In July 2024, President-elect Donald Trump officially made JD Vance his presidential running mate for the 2024 election.

A buckeye on the ballot: Trump selects Ohio Sen. JD Vance as vice presidential running mate

Vance first came on to the national scene with his book Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, highlighting his upbringing in Southwest Ohio and his journey to success, experiences he took to voters in 2021 when he launched his first bid for public office, seeking to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

Replacement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has had to deal with me bombarding him with questions about the U.S. Senate appointment since the summer. Lately, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has too.

Over the past month, Husted quickly became the frontrunner to replace Vance.

I was the first to report that the governor and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump and Vance at the end of 2024.

The governor said that he wanted someone who could not just win the primary and general elections of 2026 but also hold onto the seat in 2028.

Ohio Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted visit Trump, Vance ahead of U.S. Senate appointment

News 5 Digital Content Producer Mercy Sackor contributed to this story.