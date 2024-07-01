Watch Now
Coroner: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati

Captain Mark Burns said someone on the scene ran into a house with a weapon and there was a brief standoff. The person was taken into custody but Burns said police are unsure if the individual was the shooter.
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 01, 2024

CINCINNATI — Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting in Corryville near the University of Cincinnati's campus early Monday morning, according to the coroner's office.

Five men were shot in total, police said.

Captain Mark Burns said police heard gunshots near East University Avenue and Highland Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m.

The University of Cincinnati sent out an alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, telling students that police were responding in the area at 2:54 a.m. Another alert was sent at 3:12 a.m. stating that a shooting occurred near the campus.

When police arrived on the scene, they found four victims, Burns said.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and two others were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Burns said.

According to Burns, one victim self-transported to a hospital across town, and another individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lieutenant Cunningham with CPD said both individuals are in stable condition.

Burns said someone on the scene ran into a house with a weapon and there was a brief standoff. The person was taken into custody but Burns said they are unsure if the individual was the shooter.

The University of Cincinnati sent an alert saying "all-clear" on X at 3:51 a.m.

Ronald Caulton, a resident in the area, told us he heard the gunshots from his home.

"I was laying in my bed and I started hearing something that sounds like shotguns, about four blasts," Caulton said. "I say somebody celebrating the 4th very early and then after that, there was maybe about eight or nine other shots, right? And I'm like ‘Good heavens!’ I say that’s not no firecrackers. I say that's gunshots, you know, and so then my daughter, she was already in there calling 911."

Part of East University Avenue is closed.

Police have not released any of the victim's identities.

Cunningham is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

