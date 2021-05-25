High court won't hear case of Ohio driver killed by police

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that the family of a Black driver who was fatally shot by a white police officer in an Ohio city cannot sue the city or the officer.

The high court declined on Monday to hear the case involving the fatal shooting of unarmed Luke Stewart in Euclid, in suburban Cleveland.

The court did not comment in turning away the case, among many it declined to hear.

Stewart's family had filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after he was shot by Officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017.

Stewart's shooting inflamed racial tensions in the city.