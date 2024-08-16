West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Delhi Township

DELHI TWP., Ohio — Insects infected with a viral disease have been identified in a local town.

According to a press release by Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH), mosquitoes that were recently trapped on Foley Rd. in Delhi Township have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system that can be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Symptoms may develop anywhere from two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

HCPH routinely deploys traps throughout the county during the summer to test for the disease. While this is the first positive case within HCPH’s jurisdiction, other positive pools have been identified throughout the county.

HCPH staff will be applying larvicide in the neighborhoods and commercial areas around where the infected mosquitoes were collected.

“We can all take action to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and take precautions to avoid mosquito bites,” Greg Kesterman, Hamilton County Health Commissioner says. “West Nile was first identified in Ohio in 2001, so it’s not new to our area, but we like to take the opportunity to remind everyone to take precautions.”

Here's how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus:

DRAIN



Look for and drain sources of standing water on your property — litter, tires, buckets, flowerpots, wading pools and similar items that could create standing water and become mosquito breeding sites.

Frequently change water in bird baths and pet bowls.

Drain small puddles after heavy rainstorms.

DUNK



Apply mosquito larvicide, sometimes called mosquito “dunks,” to areas of standing water that cannot be drained. The “dunks” are environmentally safe and won’t harm pets. Purchase them at your local hardware store.

PROTECT



Cut your grass and trim shrubbery.

Make sure screens in windows and doors are tight-fitting and free from defect.

Wear long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito hours — dawn and dusk.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon or eucalyptus. Always follow the directions on the package.

For more information on West Nile Virus, contact Hamilton County Public Health at 513-946-7800.