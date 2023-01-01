Noah Bunting joined News 5 as an Account Executive in 2023. He is responsible for working with his clients to develop innovative marketing campaigns that provide a maximum ROI.

Prior to joining the News 5 team, he worked for seven years in the political arena and over a year in higher education.

Noah was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated with honors from Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio where he received his A.A.B. in Business Management as well as his Sales certificate.

He chose to make Cleveland his home and currently resides in Cleveland Heights. He is a lifelong Cleveland sports fan.