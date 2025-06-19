Trump delays TikTok ban again, sets new deadline for company to sell app

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending the deadline for TikTok’s Chinese parent company to divest from the popular video-sharing app.

President Trump announced the extension, which is for 90 days or until Sept. 17, on Truth Social.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week that an executive order had been in the works.

“As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,” Leavitt said.

This marks the third time Trump has delayed action against the company, which is currently banned in the United States.

The first delay came through an executive order on Jan. 20, his first day in office.

The second delay occurred in April, when White House officials believed they were close to finalizing a deal to spin off TikTok into a U.S.-owned company. That deal never materialized.

The bipartisan law, signed in 2024, requires TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app. Without a sale, the app is not allowed to operate in the U.S. Lawmakers cited national security concerns, warning that the Chinese government could compel ByteDance to share user data or manipulate the app’s algorithm to influence public opinion.