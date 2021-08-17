Aldi is hiring more than 450 people in stores and warehouses across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Aldi announced it plans to hire more than 450 people in the greater Cleveland area and more than 900 people across Ohio.

Aldi is hosting a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20 to 24, during which local stores and warehouses will host interview events to fill open positions.

The grocery store chain also increased the pay for store and warehouse employees, with pay ranging from $15 to $19 per hour.

Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness, employee assistance programs and generous paid time off.

Interested applicants are encouraged to view open positions here.

Aldi will officially reopen the doors of its Akron store, located at 1333 South Arlington, on Aug. 26.

The remodeled store is part of the ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing stores nationwide.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

