Applications open for $155M in grants to small and medium-sized Ohio businesses

CLEVELAND — Applications open Tuesday for four new grant programs offering $155 million in funding to help small and medium-sized businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"These four new grant programs will help industries that experienced losses over the last year because of the pandemic,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Ohio’s economy is moving forward, and with new grant programs like the ones we are announcing today, we are optimistic that our economy will only continue to grow stronger from here."

The programs will provide funding to businesses that opened in 2020. This includes food and beverage establishments, entertainment venues and lodging venues. The funds were made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109.

The four grants available are:

Entertainment Venue Grant—provides $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums and other entertainment venues.

The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant— provides grants of $10,000, $20,000 and $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other food and drink businesses.

The Lodging Grant— provides $10,000, $20,000 or $30,000 to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast operations.

The New Small Business Grant—provides grants of $10,000 to small businesses that were established between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

“The focus of this funding is primarily on Ohio-owned, small businesses that are important contributors to their local economy and the quality of life for the people who live there,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The grants will help these businesses buy equipment, hire more employees and make needed updates to their facilities, so they, and the communities they serve, can recover faster.”

To apply, click HERE.

