Aspire Employment in Barberton hosting job interviews to fill 200 positions

BARBERTON, Ohio — With at least 200 positions in manufacturing, warehouse, health care and customer services now available across Northeast Ohio, Aspire Employment is launching a new initiative to help local companies and qualified candidates find one another.

During June and July, Aspire Employment will host a series of open job interviews and partner with some community agencies to include resource events.

Aspire Employment helps job seekers re-enter the workforce, especially after long absences.

The open positions range from entry-level to experienced.

June 25—11-2 Family Fun Day at Meet the Team JR Wheel (free food truck tastings carnival games and prizes) 5208 Wooster Road, Barberton and 4-8 at the Partners 4 Safety Community Fair 800 E Market Street, Akron

June 26 —9-5 Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St NW

June 28—12-4 Barberton Area Community Missions Hosts Free Community Resource Cookout 939 Norton Ave, Barberton

July 2—10-2 SAM Center Food Pantry Event 413 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

July 6—2-6 South Street Ministries at Front Porch CafÃ Hosts Free Community Resource Cookout 798 Grant Street, Akron

July 8—11-2 JR Wheel Cookout Open Interviews 5208 Wooster Road, Barberton

July 9—9-5 Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. SW

July 10—11-3 Ridge Project Hosts Free Family Fun Day Games and Cookout 400 Park Drive, Wooster

July 16—10-2 SAM Center Food Pantry Event 413 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

Click here to find more information.

