'The Pantry' stocked with fresh and non-perishable items opens to students at Metro Campus

CLEVELAND — Students in need of food assistance can grab basic necessities at a new pantry that has recently opened at Tri-C's Metro Campus.

The pantry was made possible by a $1,020,000 gift from Char and Chuck Fowler.

“Char and Chuck continue to set an example for how Northeast Ohio can grow to be an inclusive, thriving and prosperous place for all. We are grateful for their partnership and transformational investment in Tri-C students,” said Alex Johnson, Tri-C president in a statement.

The pantry will be located in the south concourse adjacent to the Metro Campus Center and will provide eligible students with up to 15 pounds of food, toiletries and other basic necessities.

Tri-C said hunger remains a barrier to education access and completion for a “significant” number of students.

“Tri-C students are the future of Northeast Ohio,” said Char Fowler in a news release. “In partnering with Tri-C, we can help students overcome one of the greatest barriers to their educational success. Cleveland is fortunate to have this caring, quality college in our midst, working to build an equitable Northeast Ohio.”

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will stock the pantry with fresh and nonperishable food items, funded in part by the Fowlers’ gift.

