The Word Church's 'Feed the 5,000' event distributing groceries and essentials this weekend

CLEVELAND — The Word Church will help feed local Northeast Ohioans during its “Feed the 5,000 Weekend” event happening from Oct. 15-17 at three locations.

“It’s no secret. I’m called to the city of Cleveland,” said Dr. Rev. Vernon and Senior Pastor of The Word Church. “I was born and raised here, and doing what I can to improve the lives of residents in our city is my personal and vocational mission. So, at The Word Church, we’re going to do all we can to help people live better. For me, that starts with the basics—making sure they can eat and for those who are homeless, providing them with the key staples they need the most.”

Members of The Word Church’s outreach team will volunteer their time and distribute boxes of groceries, backpacks filled with hygiene items, and cooked meals to families across the community.

Volunteers will prepare the boxes on Friday, Oct. 15 with plans to distribute the goods on Saturday and Sunday.

Trucks filled with the goods will park at multiple locations to make sure as many people have access to the essential items.

Any remaining items will be given away on Sunday after the church’s 10:30 a.m. service.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the food and hygiene items will be given away at:



East Tech High School | 2439 E. 55 th Cleveland, 44104.

Cleveland, 44104. Shaw High School | 15320 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112.

(Sunday Only) The Word Church |18909 S. Miles Rd., Warrensville Hts., 44128.



This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

