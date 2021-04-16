Greater Cleveland Volunteers launches Chat Pals to help anyone 55 and older connect with others

CLEVELAND — If you have a spare 15 minutes a week and would like to brighten someone’s day, including your own – this is for you!

Safety precautions have kept us apart, but a new program is helping to bring us back together.

Greater Cleveland Volunteers is launching Chat Pals; an opportunity to connect and rebound from the pains of the pandemic.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to make weekly phone or video calls to a person they’ll be matched-up with based on shared interests and experiences.

They are also looking for people who would like to receive these calls.

The program coordinator says it’s for people feeling disconnected or those just wanting to build better connections within the community.

“The need Chat Pals is filling is the need for human connection,” said Kirsten Riley, Greater Cleveland Volunteers. “It is there to help combat mental and physical health issues that social isolation and loneliness can cause.”

Chat Pals is for people 55 and older. Volunteers must be at least 18 and will receive a background check.

If you’re interested, call Riley at 216-391-9500 x 2124 or send her an e-mail at kriley@greaterclevelandvolunteers.org

