Republic Services unveils diesel technician training program to fill jobs in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Republic Services, a trash and recycling services company with multiple facility locations in Greater Cleveland, has unveiled a new diesel technical training program to fill a growing need for technicians.

The 12-week program addresses the national diesel tech shortage and covers all the costs, including tuition, travel and lodging during the training, along with participation compensation.

Misty Ross, the director of the Technical Institute, said the company is removing barriers that get in the way of starting a new career.

“There’s no requirement to apply prior. Things like finances, or if you're balancing a family and trying to work at the same time, we pay you to go to school here in this 12 week program,” she said.

The training program focuses on skills to perform preventative maintenance on Republic trucks.

Ross says the training also gets into,”electrical brakes and steering and suspension tires, chassis engines, of course, and hydraulics, anything that's related to and leading up to diving into the preventive maintenance repair.”

Ross said Republic joins dozens of other companies across the country trying to narrow the workforce gap.

“The talent technician pool is just shrinking year over year. And in our technology is evolving. So the skills continue to increase the requirements that a technician needs to have to be able to perform the role while that pool is continuing to shrink,” she said.

