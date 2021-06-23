Job fair taking place in Stark Co. Saturday as Ohio ends additional $300 in unemployment assistance

MASSILLON, Ohio — Arrow Passage Recovery is hosting a job fair in Stark County on Saturday, June 26 with over a dozen local employers hiring and conducting on-site interviews.

The job fair will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at 721 Lincoln War E. in Massillon, according to information from Arrow Passage Recovery.

Arrow Passage Recovery Informational flyer from Arrow Passage Recovery with details on the upcoming job fair.

Companies and organizations that will be at the job fair include Landmark Event Staffing, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Domino’s, Bob Evans, Planned Parenthood, Buffalo Wild Wings, Safe Staffing of Ohio, 911 Restoration, Surge Staffing, Aspire Staffing, Henderson’s and many others, according to organizers.

No pre-registration is required for job seekers, and there will be private areas for on-site interviews.

“Though we are a treatment facility, this is an event for the county, to make job opportunities easily accessible on the day they end federal unemployment assistance,” said organizer Nicole Brantner.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last month that on June 26, the state would end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provided an additional $300 per week to those on unemployment.

RELATED: Ohio ending the $300 federal unemployment assistance program on June 26

Those interested in participating as a vendor at no cast can contact Bratner at 330-461-5590 or email nbratner@rehabapr.com

