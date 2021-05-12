Job fairs at JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino aim to fill 250 open positions

CLEVELAND — JACK Entertainment is hosting three job fairs in the next week to fill over 250 positions at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino, and applicants who accept a position will receive a signing bonus of up to $1,000, according to a news release from the company.

The company is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, including servers, cooks, environmental services, security, dealers and cage cashiers. Attendees will have the chance for an onsite interview, and same-day job offers will be made.

JACK Thistledown Racino will host job fairs on Thursday, May 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. JACK Cleveland Casino will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 18 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Walk-in applicants are welcome, but those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve an interview time. To register and learn more about the jobs available, head to: https://www.jackentertainment.com/careers/

“As Cleveland begins to reopen and we welcome back our guests, we look to add more team members to help us to continue to deliver top-notch entertainment destinations in northeast Ohio,” said Mark Dunkeson, chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment. “When you become part of the JACK team you are given much more than a job but an opportunity for a long-term career within our company, and we are eager to open our doors during these job fairs to show the community what we have to offer.”

