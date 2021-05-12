Watch

Rebound

Actions

Job fairs at JACK Cleveland Casino and Thistledown Racino aim to fill 250 open positions

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Image
Number of problem gamblers in Ohio doubled after casinos opened, survey finds
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:40:45-04

CLEVELAND — JACK Entertainment is hosting three job fairs in the next week to fill over 250 positions at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino, and applicants who accept a position will receive a signing bonus of up to $1,000, according to a news release from the company.

The company is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions, including servers, cooks, environmental services, security, dealers and cage cashiers. Attendees will have the chance for an onsite interview, and same-day job offers will be made.

JACK Thistledown Racino will host job fairs on Thursday, May 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. JACK Cleveland Casino will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 18 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Walk-in applicants are welcome, but those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve an interview time. To register and learn more about the jobs available, head to: https://www.jackentertainment.com/careers/

“As Cleveland begins to reopen and we welcome back our guests, we look to add more team members to help us to continue to deliver top-notch entertainment destinations in northeast Ohio,” said Mark Dunkeson, chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment. “When you become part of the JACK team you are given much more than a job but an opportunity for a long-term career within our company, and we are eager to open our doors during these job fairs to show the community what we have to offer.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Resources for Job Seekers

Job Boards

Ohio.gov COVID-19 Job Search

OhioMeansJobs.com Job Board

Google Cleveland-area Job Board

Monster.com Cleveland-area Job Board

Indeed.com Cleveland-area Job Board

ZipRecruiter Cleveland-area Job Board

Guides

OhioMeansJobs Job Seeker Resources

Ohio.gov Job Seekers Guide

Cuyahoga County Job Seekers Guide

Summit County Job Seekers Guide

U.S. Dept. of Labor Coronavirus Resources